Savannah Magazine

New In 912

Culinary Contributions

Every time you order one of these dishes from any eatery in the South, you are nourished by the rich coastal heritage of the Gullah-Geechee people.

Women’s March On Washington: Why I March

Written by Ariel Felton  At 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, I climbed out of my comfort zone and onto a bus bound for the Women’s March on Washington.

Salt of the City: Love and Hope

Noel and Ruthie Wright grew up on Isle of Hope’s Bluff Drive. That’s where they met, got married, raised a family and still live today …

In Good Company

A Southern master proves that food is too good to forget by dishing out history with every bite. Written by Maggie Harney. Photography by Katie McGee.

Meet Jimmy Kelley

The 4th grade Savannah Christian student is one of the city’s stellar students. Photography by Katie McGee. Written by Sarah Taylor Asquith. 

Meet John Wesley Kennedy

  The senior star running back for Benedictine Military School is one of the city’s stellar students.

Generation NEXT: Class of 2017

Photography by Cedric Smith.  Compiled by Sarah Taylor Asquith, Amy Paige Condon and Maggie Harney

Hot List

Here’s what your editors are eyeing, surfing,reading and buying.

  • Print
    Holiday Pops
    Holiday Pops, a perennial favorite, returns for the seventh season.
    12.12.2016 3:57 pm
  • LighthouseChristmas
    A Lighthouse Christmas
    Enjoy the twinkle of the Christmas Lights.
    12.12.2016 3:53 pm

Weddings

Southern Accents

Savannah Weddings magazine inspires, informs and empowers the savvy bride with an elegant, contemporary vision of chic soirees in the...

Homes

Dive Right In

At a bend in the serene Skidaway River, the Jaakkola family has created a most idyllic Isle of Hope sanctuary—especially...

