Savannah Magazine

JF17Cover

Fall16Cover

FallWinter16Cover

New In 912

Women’s March On Washington: Why I March

Written by Ariel Felton  At 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, I climbed out of my comfort zone and onto a bus bound for the Women’s March on Washington.

Salt of the City: Love and Hope

Noel and Ruthie Wright grew up on Isle of Hope’s Bluff Drive. That’s where they met, got married, raised a family and still live today …

In Good Company

A Southern master proves that food is too good to forget by dishing out history with every bite. Written by Maggie Harney. Photography by Katie McGee.

Staff Picks: Travel Hotspots

  As we put together the New Frontiers issue, with it’s travel-inspired cover by Katie McGee, we couldn’t help but daydream about the places that we’d thumb a ride to. 

Meet John Wesley Kennedy

  The senior star running back for Benedictine Military School is one of the city’s stellar students.

Generation NEXT: Class of 2017

Photography by Cedric Smith.  Compiled by Sarah Taylor Asquith, Amy Paige Condon and Maggie Harney

Conversation Starters

There’s never a need for boring small talk with these statement pieces on your wall. 

Hot List

Here’s what your editors are eyeing, surfing,reading and buying.

  • Print
    Holiday Pops
    Holiday Pops, a perennial favorite, returns for the seventh season.
    12.12.2016 3:57 pm
  • LighthouseChristmas
    A Lighthouse Christmas
    Enjoy the twinkle of the Christmas Lights.
    12.12.2016 3:53 pm

Weddings

Southern Accents

Savannah Weddings magazine inspires, informs and empowers the savvy bride with an elegant, contemporary vision of chic soirees in the...

Homes

Dive Right In

At a bend in the serene Skidaway River, the Jaakkola family has created a most idyllic Isle of Hope sanctuary—especially...

BEST OF SAVANNAH

BOS.Footer

BEST OF HOMES

BOH.Footer

TASTE

TASTE

RESOURCE GUIDES

Resource.Footer

