Every time you order one of these dishes from any eatery in the South, you are nourished by the rich coastal heritage of the Gullah-Geechee people.
New In 912
Written by Ariel Felton At 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, I climbed out of my comfort zone and onto a bus bound for the Women’s March on Washington.
Noel and Ruthie Wright grew up on Isle of Hope’s Bluff Drive. That’s where they met, got married, raised a family and still live today …
A Southern master proves that food is too good to forget by dishing out history with every bite. Written by Maggie Harney. Photography by Katie McGee.
The 4th grade Savannah Christian student is one of the city’s stellar students. Photography by Katie McGee. Written by Sarah Taylor Asquith.
The senior star running back for Benedictine Military School is one of the city’s stellar students.
Photography by Cedric Smith. Compiled by Sarah Taylor Asquith, Amy Paige Condon and Maggie Harney
Hot List
Here’s what your editors are eyeing, surfing,reading and buying.
-
Holiday PopsHoliday Pops, a perennial favorite, returns for the seventh season.
-
A Lighthouse ChristmasEnjoy the twinkle of the Christmas Lights.
What Do You Think?
We want to hear from you
Take our readers’ poll and you could win a free subscription to Savannah magazine.
Weddings
Savannah Weddings magazine inspires, informs and empowers the savvy bride with an elegant, contemporary vision of chic soirees in the...
Homes
At a bend in the serene Skidaway River, the Jaakkola family has created a most idyllic Isle of Hope sanctuary—especially...