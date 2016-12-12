Savannah Magazine

New In 912

Staff Picks: Travel Hotspots

  As we put together the New Frontiers issue, with it’s travel-inspired cover by Katie McGee, we couldn’t help but daydream about the places that we’d thumb a ride to. 

The Dogeared Corner

Mixing deep Southern charm by way of Charleston and a creepy old house, Karen White’s latest novel is one that will leave you shaking in the knees.

Raisin’ Cane with Will Penny

Multimedia artist Will Penny meets us at the Intersection of creative expression and the public domain.

First Course

“This recipe is delicious served hot or cold, which is perfect for Savannah’s finicky holiday weather,” notes Meta Adler, caterer and food stylist.

Recipe: Daniel Berman’s Latkes

  Daniel Berman, owner of A.Lure Lowcountry Cuisine in downtown Savannah and the Village Café on Skidaway Island, devised a gluten-free version of the Jewish potato pancakes

Hot List

Here’s what your editors are eyeing, surfing,reading and buying.

    Holiday Pops
    Holiday Pops, a perennial favorite, returns for the seventh season.
    12.12.2016 3:57 pm
    A Lighthouse Christmas
    Enjoy the twinkle of the Christmas Lights.
    12.12.2016 3:53 pm

Weddings

Southern Accents

Savannah Weddings magazine inspires, informs and empowers the savvy bride with an elegant, contemporary vision of chic soirees in the...

Homes

Dive Right In

At a bend in the serene Skidaway River, the Jaakkola family has created a most idyllic Isle of Hope sanctuary—especially...

