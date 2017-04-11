The SCAD Museum of Art hosts the first posthumous exhibition of Oscar de la Renta’s designs.

For the first posthumous exhibition of Oscar de la Renta’s designs, curated by close friend and former Vogue editor-at-large André Leon Talley at the SCAD Museum of Art, the initial look is everything. Visitors to the premier of Oscar de la Renta: His Legendary World of Style are greeted by an awe-inspiring archway of 4,500 fresh pink roses, beautifully arranged with de la Renta’s signature “O”—a subtle nod to the beloved designer’s final runway show.

Arranged in scenes of conversation, ceremony and contemplation, the collection features haute couture worn by former First Ladies (including a maroon velvet evening dress worn Hillary Clinton), Vogue editors (including the in-attendance Anna Wintour), movie and pop stars (Nicole Kidman and Taylor Swift) and de la Renta’s muse, his wife Annette. From a wedding dedication to a study in monochrome, de la Renta’s unmistakable vibrancy is captured from decades of designs that do nothing if not prove that the Dominican Republic-native was a man who loved women, fashion and, most of all, color.

The designer once said, “I like light, color, luminosity. I like things full of color and vibrant.” His joie de vivre is elucidated in this survey of his life’s work, where all the garment were made for friends, who lived some of their most important moments in his creations. Within the folds of these luxurious fabrics, intricate pleating and hand-stitched refinements, we discover more than mere clothing. We experience the vision of a remarkable artist.

Oscar de la Renta: His Legendary World of Style runs until May 3, at the SCAD Museum of Art André Leon Talley Gallery, 601 Turner Blvd.