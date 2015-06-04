2 Responses to Back for Seconds

Back for Seconds

Listen in as Andrea Goto dishes on a host of topics with Savannah’s “sons.”

Savannah’s “sons” have weathered enough controversy to sink most ships. So how has the Deen family fleet managed a successful re-launch? Andrea Goto rocks the boat. Photography by CHRISTINE HALL

I knew what I was getting into. I’ve known the Deen family for years, so I was fully aware that getting Jamie and Bobby to sit down with me was going to be like trying to lasso caffeinated squirrels. First, it would take coercion. I armed myself with a tub of Southbound Brewing Company’s Scattered Sun Belgian Wit—a Deen favorite—and an array of finger foods from the family-owned Flying Fish Bar and Grill, including fried blue crab claws, peppery “angry shrimp,” and satisfying lowcountry fish tacos.

Next, I needed a convenient, comfortable location. We gathered at Bobby’s Wilmington Island home for those reasons, and because it has one of Savannah’s most coveted views of Half Moon Creek.

Where I went right with the setting, I went wrong with the distractions. Between chasing Bobby’s new “baby”—a Havanese puff ball that Jamie not-so-affectionately calls “Coco-NO!”—and getting the boys to stop playing corn hole while ribbing each other with inside jokes that seem to date back to adolescence, I was concerned I would never get my story.

But there the story was. In spite of their playfulness—and the flesh-eating gnats—the Deen brothers were getting the job done on their own terms, talking about exciting new business ventures, Savannah’s food scene and one of their most vulnerable moments as a family.

Jamie Deen, the older Deen brother, is a cook, restaurateur and author of Jamie Deen’s Good Food. He’s starred in two Food Network television shows and has co-authored several cookbooks with his brother. He and his wife, Brooke, have two young boys.

Bobby Deen, the younger brother, has several shows on the Cooking and Food networks. He’s the author of two solo books: From Mama’s Table to Mine and Bobby Deen’s Everyday Eats. He’s married to health coach—and Savannah magazine’s January cover model—Claudia Deen.

Savannah Magazine: Word has it that the Deen brothers are about to shoot a new TV show together. How much can you say about it?

Bobby: We can’t talk about it. How about that? (Laughter)

SM: That would be a very short interview, indeed.

Bobby: The people from the [Food Network] called me and said, “Hey, do you think that your brother would be interested in revisiting a television show with you?” I asked them how this came about and they said they sat down and watched every episode of Road Tasted that we shot in 2006 and everybody in the room—and I’m assuming there were more than 5 or 6—

Jamie: Thousands!

Bobby: —they said this is just so much fun and there isn’t anything else on the network like it right now. There’s no real family.

SM: So you haven’t really worked together since 2006?

Bobby: We’ve worked together a bunch between then and now, but that was the last time we had a show that was focused on the two of us. I think we’re both chomping at the bit to get back to it because it’s so natural for us.

Jamie: We’ve also done cookbooks together.

Bobby: And the cookbooks are good, but people enjoy the camaraderie between the two of us. And until you see the two of us together—

Jamie: —you just can’t get the full scope of the big brother worship. (Laughter)

SM: What’s it really like to work with your brother?

Bobby: This guy and I are like peanut butter and chocolate. We’re natural together. And when we shoot Road Tasted, the people we were with on the show are never fully aware that we’re assin’ around, but we are. What I’ve learned about television is that, if the talent has a good time, the viewer will have a good time. And Jamie and I have the best time shooting television.

Jamie: We found a box the other day with every Road Tasted episode in it. And one [episode] was “Deen Family Vacation.” And we watched the whole thing! It was 8 years ago, so it was before Mom had lost her weight, and I’m so fat—I couldn’t believe it! You should’ve seen it. It was ridiculous. And my son Jack was just months old. I couldn’t believe I wasn’t wearing a shirt and jumped off the boat into the water. (Laughter)

Bobby: Jamie is smart and has good food knowledge, and he’s tall and handsome. That’s what he brings to it. And I ask what the average viewer would ask. It helps that I was the front-of-house guy [at The Lady and Sons]. I don’t know everything there is to know about food—I’m constantly learning. I mean, I did win Iron Chef last year and Jamie hasn’t done that (laughter). But Jamie brings the pretty.

SM: Bobby, I’ve heard you say that you don’t watch yourself on TV.

Bobby: I can’t watch anything I do. It doesn’t matter if I enjoy it. If I watch it and I’m critical of myself, that’s not helpful. But if people ask me to come back and do it again, it means that the audience enjoys it, and that’s all that really matters.

SM: You’re being invited back, so I guess they liked it.

Bobby: [The Food Network Holiday Baking Championship] was very well received. I went to Los Angeles and shot the Spring Baking Championship because they wanted to expand on the idea, and I’ll be back in LA in May to shoot another episode of the Holiday Baking Championship.

Jamie: That was an awesome show.

Bobby: I’m really happy that they want to do it again because this is the path that I’m trying to carve for myself. I don’t want to just be a flash in the pan or this guy who was on the Food Network for a little while. I want to be a broadcaster. I want to be a television host and I feel like there’s some momentum building.

Jamie: Again, it’s a front-house thing. Bobby’s been a host for practically 25 years. In the restaurant, you’re basically welcoming a studio audience every single day. I’m the back-house guy. I’m not interested in competition-type cooking because I look at it from a completely different perspective.

Bobby: That’s the beauty of what I’m doing on the Baking Championships. I don’t ever taste one thing. I’m not critical of anybody. But I do have to tell people that they’re leaving, which is hard for me. I gotta say, “Sorry, they hated you.” I truly didn’t enjoy that.

SM: So you really didn’t know the winners ahead of time?

Bobby: The show is as real as it gets. I’d show up to shoot an episode, not knowing who was leaving right up before the moment they came out.

SM: Given the scandal involving your mom in 2013 and all the fallout from that, are you surprised that these opportunities are coming your way again?

Bobby: I was shocked. I was really terrified because, number one, what happened to my mother was a tragedy. I was really afraid that I could be eliminated from the Food Network. Anybody with that last name could be out the door.

SM: Because the network dropped Paula in the wake of that controversy.

Bobby: Yes. And they don’t need me. I’m just this little guy in Savannah. Following my wife’s advice, I called Michael Smith, who is in charge of programming at the Cooking Channel. I said, “I’m going to be in New York. Can I please sit down with you for a half hour and just bend your ear a bit?” And he said, “C’mon.” I’m sure that it felt just short of me begging. I said, “Please, let me continue to work. I love working for the Cooking Channel, for the Food Network; this is what I feel like I’m meant to be doing and what happened is terrible, but please let me continue to work.”

I think that led to where I am now because people really appreciate honesty. It went a long way to have that conversation and I credit [my wife] Claudia for that because I’m not sure I would’ve done it.

Jamie: The most important thing to me, other than standing by my mom, was that Jack didn’t have a sense of what it was. He was young enough that he wasn’t clued into the [tabloids at the] checkout line, so he’d say, “Oh, there’s Ginny!” and I’d be like, “Yeah, they love her recipes.” You know, stuff like that. So I didn’t have to try to explain to him what adults don’t even understand. So it’s in the past for us.

SM: It seemed as if the national media kept the story going a lot longer than Savannah did.

Jamie: You don’t want to get in a pissing match with the media, I’ll tell you that. You can’t win. Every person I’ve spoken to in the last couple of years—sensible people—they’re like, “C’mon.” But the people who are drawing eyeballs and selling paper? You put a blurb out there and people snatch it up. It’s crazy.

Bobby: But when you’re standing in line at Publix, right in front of the Enquirer, and you’re looking at the person who checks you out three times a week, you don’t forget about it.

We try to be ambassadors to this city. We get a lot of opportunities to travel all around the country and talk to people, and we get in rooms where people are paying attention to us and we’re not saying, “Come to Savannah and go to 102 W. Congress St.” We’re saying, “Come to Savannah.” So when some people from here turn on you, it’s painful.

Jamie: I don’t know if I’d go down that road. Savannah has been really supportive of us.

Bobby: I’m not saying all of Savannah, but some people haven’t. I read Vox Populi. I read the paper. I read the letters to the editor. I realize there are different points of view on our family.

Jamie: Jack was working in the Paula Deen store today—because he loves doing that—and this real nice guy came up to me and said, “You know the thing about you? You’re a real family guy.” So we talked for a while and before he left he said, “You know, you see so much of it on TV, but you, your son—you’re right here—and your brother and your mama and all y’all together—y’all are real.”

We’ve always been real and I always felt like we’ll stay real. And Mom’s gonna have a super-great year this year. We’re blessed as a family, and we just keep on doing what we’ve always done. We haven’t changed our approach to anything.

SM: Do some people think all this close-knit family business is an act?

Jamie: I think you can attribute that to the point that not everyone remembers Mom used to cook everyday. When we visit other businesses—through television or travel—we meet so many families that are working as hard as they can. We worked as hard as we could and we got the breaks.

Bobby: If you came to The Lady and Sons a few years ago, I would have greeted you at the door and I would have refilled your tea. Jamie was doing your catering, and Paula was literally back there plating the meals and frying your chicken. But after you find a certain amount of success, people forget that, and it warps their view of you. Their perspective changes once they see you on television. You aren’t the same people to them anymore. But what family doesn’t take advantage of the opportunities and successes that come their way through their own hard work?

Jamie: Hell, man, we’re so blessed we’ve been around for 25 years. Twenty-three years ago, I would’ve jumped out a window. And that’s how a lot of family businesses are. So you make it through that time. And the coolest thing about it is that we’ve done it together.

SM: And now there’s a new restaurant opening: Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen.

Jamie: Yep, it’s in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Bobby and I used to visit there with our daddy. In summer, we’d go to Panama City, and in the fall time, we’d drive up to the Smoky Mountains. It’s special for me to be up in the mountains.

SM: Are there plans to expand even further?

Jamie: I think it’s a real possibility for us. When we first started, it was hard for me to imagine having more than one restaurant because we were hands-on the whole time. It was just the three of us, so growing up and learning to give over the house was difficult. But we’ve grown from 40 tables to 100 tables to 350 tables, and you’ve got to learn to delegate responsibility. So you find people you can trust who have the same sense and sensibilities as you. But you never want to trade in. The Lady and Sons will always be in Savannah, where it’s been for 25 years.

SM: Our May/June issue is all about taste—in regard to culture as much as food. What do you see as examples of good and bad taste in Savannah?

Bobby: Preserving the history is in very good taste. That’s why people come here. The fact that you can go to a building where George Washington slept or to the birthplace of the Girl Scouts, that’s pretty fantastic. That’s in extremely good taste.

Jamie: But as tightly controlled as the Historic District is, T-shirts with profanity hanging in public windows is extremely bad taste. Like “Drunk B*tch #1.” There’s profanity on shirts for sale in businesses around my business. And my kid can read.

Bobby: But that’s going for the low-hanging fruit and nothing you do can change that. Freedom of speech is protected.

Jamie: I didn’t think I’d have to argue the point with my brother. (Laughing)

SM: What’s your take on Savannah’s food scene?

Bobby: I think Savannah has its own food identity—that’s what got us to where we are. Charleston is a little more cosmopolitan, but the low country boil there is the same in Savannah. That hasn’t changed for hundreds of years. That’s why there are millions of visitors every year—because it hasn’t changed. We’re fried chicken and collard greens. We’re macaroni and cheese. We’re peach cobbler.

SM: What about the out-of-towners who are coming here to open restaurants?

Bobby: It’s great. It adds to the tapestry here. They come here for a reason—there are crowds here. I’ve met Hugh Acheson. He’s great. I’ve been to The Grey. It’s awesome. I love that we’re this eclectic food city. But the root of it is fried chicken and collard greens. That’s never going out of style.

Jamie: Mrs. Wilkes is the first place I ever ate when I visited Savannah. And now Mrs. Wilkes’ grandson operates the restaurant, and his son and my son are good friends. We’ve always supported them; they’re awesome.

SM: And you’re still here, too.

Jamie: I’ve worked here for 25 years—I wouldn’t know where else to go! We couldn’t have done it in some other Southern city. This is where people visit, but we were built by the locals and we still serve a lot of locals.

What gives the Deen family “staying power?” I’d pose the question, but, knowing these ‘boys,’ I’d get a spirited, off-color response that would make me blush. Instead, I’ll just chock it up to hard work and an irrepressible sense of humor.