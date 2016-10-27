One Response to Best of Savannah HOMES 2016

Best of Savannah HOMES 2016

For the past 16 years, savvy locals have counted on Savannah magazine’s annual Best of Savannah™ survey for reader recommendations on the city’s best dining, retail and services. Nine years ago, we kicked off the BEST OF SAVANNAH HOMES, a readers’ choice survey dedicated to the city’s architectural beauty and the experts who care for it.

When the refrigerator needs repair or the guest room needs a remodel, we all look to our friends and neighbors for referrals. So we’re asking you, our readers, to share you local referrals for Savannah’s best home professionals. Your neighbors will thank you.

Submit a completed ballot by the Dec. 2, 2016 deadline, and you could win a three-course dinner for two at Savannah River Sessions and an overnight stay, courtesy of the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort and Spa and Aqua Star Seafood Kitchen ($400 value)!

To cast your vote for Best of Savannah HOMES, CLICK HERE »