Brining A Turkey

Ah, Thanksgiving. Another year of family and friends and football. Another chance to roast that picture-perfect gobbler.

Y’know, the succulent, golden-kissed bird that has been so elusive all these years. Last Thanksgiving, our editor finally nailed it by brining an organic, free-range turkey two days ahead. So, in the spirit of giving thanks and passing on her good fortune, she’s rounded up some recipes for different kinds of brine, including the one that made all the difference.