ND16Cover

Fall16Cover

FallWinter16Cover

Brining A Turkey

TurkeyBrining
Ah, Thanksgiving. Another year of family and friends and football. Another chance to roast that picture-perfect gobbler.

Y’know, the succulent, golden-kissed bird that has been so elusive all these years. Last Thanksgiving, our editor finally nailed it by brining an organic, free-range turkey two days ahead. So, in the spirit of giving thanks and passing on her good fortune, she’s rounded up some recipes for different kinds of brine, including the one that made all the difference.

 

1.       Chef Hugh Acheson’s Sweet Tea-brined Turkey
 
2.       Brined and Air-dried Roast Turkey
 
3.       Dry-brined Turkey
 
4.       Alton Brown’s Good Eats Turkey Brine and Roasting Recipe
 
Share your secrets to the perfect bird in our comments section. Or, if you try one of these recipes, let us know how it turned out.

