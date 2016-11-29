A Whale Of A Good Time

Any beer geek worth his hops knows that “white whale” is code for an elusive, hard-to-come by ale (not to mention the two-ton antagonist in Moby-Dick).

Hence the name of Jason and Jocelyn Piccolo’s new shop, White Whale Craft Ales, which they stock with an ever-changing assortment of some 100 off-the-beaten-path beers. They usually order only one case at a time for quick turnaround, and keep 12 rotating varieties on tap, one of them always a root beer.

The couple’s selection process is simple and far from scientific: “We look for seasonal varieties, small batches and breweries that aren’t getting the recognition they deserve in Savannah,” says Jocelyn.

Or as Jason explains, “We carry what we like to drink, and also what customers ask us for—we have a running suggestion list.”

So what do the Piccolos reach for? Jocelyn’s current favorite is Monday Night Brewing’s Tie 5 On, “a mild IPA that’s so hoppy and flavorful,” she says.

As for Jason, he’s all about Avery Brewing Company’s Maharaja. “I love the total package of the beer,” he notes. “The color, the head, the smell, the taste and the branding.”

—Sarah Taylor Asquith. Photography by Katie McGee.

