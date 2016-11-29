One Response to Hound About Town: Miss Zoe

Hound About Town: Miss Zoe

From rescue pup to princess elect, this fluffy Pomeranian navigates the hot spots of downtown (Collins Quarter! Service Brewing! Leopold’s Ice Cream!), loves Miley Cyrus, and is a true Savannah aficionado for traveling humans and pooches looking for a good time. With regular appearances on ExploreGeorgia and WTOC, as well as a 2,800+ strong Instagram following, she’s the local trendsetter to keep an eye out for.

Photos by Teresa Earnest, and from Miss Zoe’s Instagram, @misszoedog.

When are you happiest?

I’m always happy! But to be honest, it’s really when I’m licking someones face.

What is your most treasured possession?

I love clothes… my favorite is my striped hoodie @CarltonDrew sent me from Los Angeles. He is a fashion diva and knows what I like.

Who would play you in a film of your life?

Miley Cyrus! She likes all things I love…pizza, cats, glitter, carrots, unicorns, yoga, parties, dogs…did I say pizza?

What does your perfect day look like?

A perfect day consist of four things, snacks, naps, cats and kisses. Sleeping in then heading for coffee to kiss my friends at Collins Quarter (they always give me a snack). I then would take a nap before I chase my cat friends at Service Brewing Co. Then another nap before swinging by Woof Gang Bakery for a snack. I’d have to squeeze in one more nap before I go to bed.

What’s your guilty pleasure?

Being carried everywhere. Oh, and Ice Cream from Leopold’s! It’s the best… just don’t eat it too fast!

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

Martha Stewart, Miley, my favorite local news anchor Cyreia Sandlin, Sophie my German Shepherd side-kick, my family, @jiffpom, Madonna, @PomZorro, Victoria Beckham, and @RealGrumpyCat (because every party needs a pooper).

What’s your favorite Savannah hangout spot?

Service Brewing Co! I’m there all the time… you should come hang out and I’ll take you on an educational beer tour!

