ND16Cover

Fall16Cover

FallWinter16Cover

Staff Picks: Holiday Movies

FloralTV_585x350

As the holidays get closer (or even when they start winding down), there’s very little in the way of festive cheer that’s better than a sit-down in front of the TV with family, friends, and a great movie. Here are our seasonal favorites.

 

1. Scrooged.

 

Scrooged

Why? Bill Murray. That is reason enough. – Lane 

 

 

2. Prancer.

PrancerGif

I’ve always had a thing for mustaches and magic. – Maggie

 

 

3. Planes Trains and Automobiles.

PlanesTrains&Automobiles

I remember always watching this growing up. Who doesn’t love Steve Martin? – Shelby

 

 

 

4. Elf.

Elf

My husband is more or less Will Ferrell. Which makes total sense to me as to why I love to watch it. – Britney 

 

 

5. Meet Me In St. Louis

MeetMeInStLouis

No one can beat the great Judy Garland! – Loretta

 

6. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

tumblr_nfv18471uq1s2wio8o1_500

There’s nothing like watching the original “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” through the eyes of a 3-year-old. – Sarah

 

 

