Staff Picks: Holiday Movies

As the holidays get closer (or even when they start winding down), there’s very little in the way of festive cheer that’s better than a sit-down in front of the TV with family, friends, and a great movie. Here are our seasonal favorites.

1. Scrooged.

Why? Bill Murray. That is reason enough. – Lane

2. Prancer.

I’ve always had a thing for mustaches and magic. – Maggie

3. Planes Trains and Automobiles.

I remember always watching this growing up. Who doesn’t love Steve Martin? – Shelby

4. Elf.

My husband is more or less Will Ferrell. Which makes total sense to me as to why I love to watch it. – Britney

5. Meet Me In St. Louis

No one can beat the great Judy Garland! – Loretta

6. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

There’s nothing like watching the original “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” through the eyes of a 3-year-old. – Sarah