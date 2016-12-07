As the holidays get closer (or even when they start winding down), there’s very little in the way of festive cheer that’s better than a sit-down in front of the TV with family, friends, and a great movie. Here are our seasonal favorites.
1. Scrooged.
Why? Bill Murray. That is reason enough. – Lane
2. Prancer.
I’ve always had a thing for mustaches and magic. – Maggie
3. Planes Trains and Automobiles.
I remember always watching this growing up. Who doesn’t love Steve Martin? – Shelby
4. Elf.
My husband is more or less Will Ferrell. Which makes total sense to me as to why I love to watch it. – Britney
5. Meet Me In St. Louis
No one can beat the great Judy Garland! – Loretta
6. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
There’s nothing like watching the original “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” through the eyes of a 3-year-old. – Sarah