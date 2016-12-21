The Gift of Quirk

Give a truly unforgettable gift. By Beth E. Concepción

You know the one–that impossible-to-shop-for person who has everything, including a drawer full of gift cards. Switch it up and head downtown, where a three-block radius of shops provides a bevy of amusing and unforgettable ideas. Beth E. Concepción has something for everyone on your list.

Necomimi Brainwave Cat Ears

$38

Planet Fun

127 E. Broughton St.

What’s that you say? You can’t ever tell what your mate is thinking? You ask, “What’s wrong?,” and your partner says, “Nothing,” but you know there is something. Get yourself out of the doghouse with this special gift. These cat ears are the 2016 version of mood rings. According to the maker, they are “totally safe and comfortable to wear.” Who doesn’t like to have a sensor on her forehead with a clip on her ear? Plus, they go with everything! They can even be worn to work to let the boss know exactly how the wearer feels about that new report due by the end of the day.

Handmade Plush Ant

$65

Paris Market & Brocante

36 W Broughton St.

Krystal Sokolis creates these critters out of castaway bits of cloth and flotsam. She says she has no trouble asking people, “Can I have your trash?” And you know the saying about trash and treasure.

Driftwood Antlers

$200

24e

24 E. Broughton St.

The person who has everything actually has a plush ant? Well, then. How about driftwood antlers?

Teatanic Tea Infuser

$9.95

The Spice & Tea Exchange

14 W. Broughton St.

Who doesn’t want to sip tea while thinking of the 1,503 people who died on the luxury liner’s maiden voyage?

Citrus Habanero Olive Oil

$16.99 for 12.6 ounces

Lowcountry Gourmet Foods

10 W. Broughton St.

Everyone has that friend who swears he loves hot sauce – the hotter the better. Give him this. Next year, he will be asking for replacement taste buds.

Skull Replica Coin Bank

$14.95

Savannah Style

2 W. Broughton St.

For the kids, here’s a pirate-themed skull coin bank. They can save up for the therapy they will need from having this in their rooms.

Scattered Sun Belgian Wit

By Southbound Brewing Company

$12.99 for six-pack

Broughton Market

32 E. Broughton St.

This is for you, friend. You’ve done well, and you deserve a treat of your own. Drink up, and savor the spoils of your shopping spree! Get ready to be crowned the best gifter ever.