Staff Picks: Travel Hotspots

Cover

 

As we put together the New Frontiers issue, with it’s travel-inspired cover by Katie McGee, we couldn’t help but daydream about the places that we’d thumb a ride to. For our answers to where we would go if we could take a trip anywhere, read on.

 

1. Rome

StaffPick-Rome

We spent more than a week in Rome for our honeymoon—and that wasn’t enough. I have longed to spend a month exploring Italy’s other cultural landscapes—Florence, Venice, Tuscany. Sleep is overrated. Gelato and wine and cheese are not! – Anita

 

2. Paris (and more)

StaffPick-Paris

The dream: Rent an apartment in Paris for at least six months, and use it as a home base to travel all over Europe. I especially want to stay in Julia Child’s home in Provence, travel through the Scottish countryside on the Royal Scotsman train, and experience Florence and Venice. – Amy

 

3. Kenya

StaffPick-Kenya

The landscape, the people, the culture—it’s fascinated me for as long as I can remember. Put me up in a tent, send me out in the Maasai Mara. – Maggie

 

4. Israel

StaffPick-Israel

My heritage began there, and I want to see all the things I have learned about. – Jill

 

5. Tonga

StaffPick-tonga

It’s one of the few places in the world where you can still swim with the whales. – Lane

 

6. Bali

StaffPick-Tonga

Just Google Image-search it and you’ll understand. – Brittany

 

7. Cumberland Island

StaffPick-Cumberland

I grew up spending my summers on Cumberland Island—it’s where I spread my mom’s ashes two years ago and wild horses ran past just afterward. I would love to take my family there so they could see this personal heaven of mine. – Laura

 

For the full story, subscribe now for the January/February 2017 issue of Savannah magazineAvailable on stands 1/1 here.

