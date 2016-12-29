Staff Picks: Travel Hotspots

As we put together the New Frontiers issue, with it’s travel-inspired cover by Katie McGee, we couldn’t help but daydream about the places that we’d thumb a ride to. For our answers to where we would go if we could take a trip anywhere, read on.

1. Rome

We spent more than a week in Rome for our honeymoon—and that wasn’t enough. I have longed to spend a month exploring Italy’s other cultural landscapes—Florence, Venice, Tuscany. Sleep is overrated. Gelato and wine and cheese are not! – Anita

2. Paris (and more)

The dream: Rent an apartment in Paris for at least six months, and use it as a home base to travel all over Europe. I especially want to stay in Julia Child’s home in Provence, travel through the Scottish countryside on the Royal Scotsman train, and experience Florence and Venice. – Amy

3. Kenya

The landscape, the people, the culture—it’s fascinated me for as long as I can remember. Put me up in a tent, send me out in the Maasai Mara. – Maggie

4. Israel

My heritage began there, and I want to see all the things I have learned about. – Jill

5. Tonga

It’s one of the few places in the world where you can still swim with the whales. – Lane

6. Bali

Just Google Image-search it and you’ll understand. – Brittany

7. Cumberland Island

I grew up spending my summers on Cumberland Island—it’s where I spread my mom’s ashes two years ago and wild horses ran past just afterward. I would love to take my family there so they could see this personal heaven of mine. – Laura

