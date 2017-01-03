Hound About Town

Meet Lucky Teuton.

Known for trekking around Savannah—either to the cemetery with his dad, Bonaventure Don Teuton, for a tour, or out on the high seas for a family boating—Ardsley Park ruffian and funny-face king Lucky Teuton just wants to get a taste of the good life, be it fried chicken or kisses from his neighbors.

Words to live by:

I just want to live long enough to find out who the good boy really is.

When are you happiest?

When everyone is home for the holidays and we’re all on the sofa together. Or near some feet, under the covers

What is your most treasured possession?

My neighbor Dana. She gives smooches that I happily accept—but only when no one else is around.

Who would play you in a film of your life?

Marty Feldman. There’s something about his eyes.

What does your perfect day look like?

Taking the family out in the boat. I lead the way.

“What’s not to love about free fried chicken Friday?”

What’s your guilty pleasure?

Tim the Mailman. If loving him is wrong, I don’t want to be right.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

Lassie. Maybe then I can find out if Timmy ever got out of that well.

What’s your favorite Savannah hangout spot?

I love to go to City Market and people watch, then walk over to The Rail. What’s not to love about free fried chicken Friday?