Conversation Starters

There’s never a need for boring small talk with these statement pieces on your wall. From roaming textures to daring layers, these made-in-Savannah masterpieces will give your guests more than a few reasons to gab. Compiled by Maggie Harney

“We Ebb, We Flow”

By Shea Slemmer

Oil on linen, 72” x 48”

With layered compositions and color hierarchy, Shea’s inspired pieces draw attention to detail and the harmony of a palette scheme. “There’s no preconceived idea of what the painting will look like,” remarks Shea. “It just works itself out until it’s done.” From color complements to compositional “happy accidents,” Shea’s work exhibits that elusive je ne sais quoi that great art is so successful at; creating tension and interest that never tires after repeated admiration. “I want something that’s got enough to grab your attention but I don’t want the viewer to find a problem. It’s a push and pull.” It is, indeed.

“Winter 1”

By Christian Roy

Cow vertebrae, wool roving, cotton, 7” x 12”

Memory and emotion are at the heart of Christian’s tactile wall hangings, which combine natural elements from animal bones and plant fibers to tie in the feel of nostalgia of decades gone by. “I like using pastel colors, a lot of orange mixed with creams, and playing off their effect to get a vintage feel,” explains Christian. “I’m very inspired by the 1950s through 1970s aspect of life.” From exploring with positive and negative effects to constructing great volume, it’s about pushing beyond the boundary of the loom frame and achieving a look that grabs you from the wall. “I’m all about texture, it’s very important to me.” For this work, feel free to reach out and touch.

“ShaRon”

By Marcus Kenney

Mixed Media sculpture, 34” x 24” x 28”

Marcus’s work is one that stares back and dares you to consider its underlying commentary on culture and individuality. “I began using taxidermy in my work … to speak to the larger question of what it means to be human, a complete and unique creature.” Crashing beyond the confinement of labels, this piece challenges by asking the viewer what it means to be authentic in a homogenized world. “I often think of myself and the rest of humans as animals. And yet, we tend to think of other animals in a generic sense,” the artist notes. “In creating my sculptures, I imagine a personality for each, and in doing so, I make choices as to how they would personally choose to express themselves.”

Originally published in November/December 2016 Holiday Issue.