Generation NEXT: Brian Ferris

This year’s Generation NEXT conversation began with a nod to community and ingenuity, harnessing the group of 20’s collective minds for a deeper discussion facing Savannah’s business community. Get to know our winners, also featured in our January/February 2017 New Frontiers issue, here.

Bryan Ferris image_bw

BRYAN FERRIS, 32

Senior Project Manager, JE Dunn Construction

 

Best piece of business advice: Sometimes you have to slow down in order to speed up.

 

How I find inspiration: Home. Being around my two young girls spurs a lot of creativity—they are my inspiration.

 

On giving back: It’s been engrained in me from an early age. I gain a sense of pride and gratification when I am able to help others.

 

How Savannah can become the best version of itself: We need to continue to focus on crime within the city and keep it as a top priority.

