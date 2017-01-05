Generation NEXT: Candace Adkins

This year’s Generation NEXT conversation began with a nod to community and ingenuity, harnessing the group of 20’s collective minds for a deeper discussion facing Savannah’s business community. Get to know our winners, also featured in our January/February 2017 New Frontiers issue, here.

CANDACE ADKINS, 35

VP and Regional Sales Area Manager, Ameris Bank

Childhood dream: Becoming an astronomer because the sky was so beautiful and such a mystery to me. I loved that there was still so much to discover and liked how the world, as we know it, can constantly change.

Best piece of business advice: Don’t let yourself get in your own way. Plan your work and work your plan. No matter what you decide to accomplish, if you prepare carefully, you give yourself the advantage to succeed.

On giving back: I know that I am making a conscious effort to be a part of a something bigger than myself. One small interaction can change a person’s life for the better.

How Savannah can become the best version of itself: The people and the community are the heart and soul of the city. If we focus on talent, opportunity and engagement, our city will thrive.