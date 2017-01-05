Generation NEXT: Emily M. Doherty

This year’s Generation NEXT conversation began with a nod to community and ingenuity, harnessing the group of 20’s collective minds for a deeper discussion facing Savannah’s business community. Get to know our winners, also featured in our January/February 2017 New Frontiers issue, here.

EMILY M. DOHERTY, 38

Marketing Communications Manager, Georgia Tech Savannah

Childhood dream: I couldn’t decide if I wanted to be a veterinarian or a psychiatrist. I knew I wanted to help animals or people.

Best piece of business advice: When I started at TJS Deemer Dana, the late John Matthews, managing partner, told me to keep an open mind toward others opinions, give five minutes to anyone who asked for it and always be thinking about how you can help connect others.

How I find inspiration: Professionally, I like to research industry trends and delve into relevant associations. Personally, I go to the beach, a square downtown or an art gallery.

How Savannah can become the best version of itself: Engage and invest in technology for the city, entrepreneurs and tech community.