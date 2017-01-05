Savannah Magazine

The Authentic Savannah Lifestyle

JF17Cover

JF17Cover

Fall16Cover

Fall16Cover

FallWinter16Cover

FallWinter16Cover

Header menu

Post navigation

Generation NEXT: Emily M. Doherty

This year’s Generation NEXT conversation began with a nod to community and ingenuity, harnessing the group of 20’s collective minds for a deeper discussion facing Savannah’s business community. Get to know our winners, also featured in our January/February 2017 New Frontiers issue, here. 

Emily M Doherty_bw

EMILY M. DOHERTY, 38

Marketing Communications Manager, Georgia Tech Savannah

 

Childhood dream: I couldn’t decide if I wanted to be a veterinarian or a psychiatrist. I knew I wanted to help animals or people.

Best piece of business advice: When I started at TJS Deemer Dana, the late John Matthews, managing partner, told me to keep an open mind toward others opinions, give five minutes to anyone who asked for it and always be thinking about how you can help connect others.

How I find inspiration: Professionally, I like to research industry trends and delve into relevant associations. Personally, I go to the beach, a square downtown or an art gallery.

How Savannah can become the best version of itself: Engage and invest in technology for the city, entrepreneurs and tech community.

 

Post navigation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

BEST OF SAVANNAH

BOS.Footer

BEST OF HOMES

BOH.Footer

TASTE

TASTE

RESOURCE GUIDES

Resource.Footer

Footer menu