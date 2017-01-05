Generation NEXT: Erica Cannon

This year’s Generation NEXT conversation began with a nod to community and ingenuity, harnessing the group of 20’s collective minds for a deeper discussion facing Savannah’s business community. Get to know our winners, also featured in our January/February 2017 New Frontiers issue, here.

ERICA CANNON, 30

Owner, Savannah Pet Sitters LLC

Childhood dream: I’ve always wanted to work with animals. Growing up, my family rescued all types of animals including, but not limited to, cats, dogs, birds and snakes. My parents encouraged us to be involved in the rehabilitation of these animals and I realized how much joy there was in rescue work.

Best piece of business advice: My dad told me that old-fashioned hard work will always be the backbone of your business.

How I find inspiration: If I need to think something over or get my creative juices flowing, I grab one of my dogs and walk around any of the downtown neighborhoods. All of that beauty always sparks ideas.

How Savannah can become the best version of itself: I think community involvement will be the key to fixing a lot of our problems. We all need to pick an organization and spend time volunteering with them in any way that we can.