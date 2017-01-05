This year’s Generation NEXT conversation began with a nod to community and ingenuity, harnessing the group of 20’s collective minds for a deeper discussion facing Savannah’s business community. Get to know our winners, also featured in our January/February 2017 New Frontiers issue, here.
JACK H. GREEN JR., 38
Financial Advisor, Northwestern Mutual
Best piece of business advice: People don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care.
How I find strength during adversity: Pray.
How I find inspiration: Company retreats and conferences.
How Savannah can become the best version of itself: It all starts with our youth and investing in the next generation.