Generation NEXT: Jack H. Green Jr.

This year’s Generation NEXT conversation began with a nod to community and ingenuity, harnessing the group of 20’s collective minds for a deeper discussion facing Savannah’s business community. Get to know our winners, also featured in our January/February 2017 New Frontiers issue, here.

JACK H. GREEN JR., 38

Financial Advisor, Northwestern Mutual

Best piece of business advice: People don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care.

How I find strength during adversity: Pray.

How I find inspiration: Company retreats and conferences.

How Savannah can become the best version of itself: It all starts with our youth and investing in the next generation.