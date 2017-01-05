Savannah Magazine

JF17Cover

Fall16Cover

FallWinter16Cover

Generation NEXT: Meredith Anne Sutton

This year’s Generation NEXT conversation began with a nod to community and ingenuity, harnessing the group of 20’s collective minds for a deeper discussion facing Savannah’s business community. Get to know our winners, also featured in our January/February 2017 New Frontiers issue, here.

MEREDITH ANNE SUTTON, 35

Co-Owner and Creative Marketing Director, Service Brewing, and founder of her namesake jewelry company

 

Childhood dream: To be way too many things: rock collector, police officer, artist, basketball player, graphic designer and veterinarian.

 

Best piece of business advice: From my mother and father, to always give 100 percent and be mindful in everything that you do.

 

How I find inspiration: It all depends on the project, but in most cases I talk it out. It could mean just sitting down at the brewery and discussing ideas with the team, or brainstorming with another creative thinker.

 

On giving back: I’ve always enjoyed helping people, whether for charitable purposes or just lending a hand to a friend. Gaining something has never been the motivation, but they do say that people who give live healthier lives. So that will hopefully help my liver recover from all the beer drinking required to operate a brewery.

