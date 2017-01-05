Generation NEXT: Vernon Donovan

This year’s Generation NEXT conversation began with a nod to community and ingenuity, harnessing the group of 20’s collective minds for a deeper discussion facing Savannah’s business community. Get to know our winners, also featured in our January/February 2017 New Frontiers issue, here.

VERNON DONOVAN, 34

Owner and Agent, Vernon Donovan State Farm Insurance

Best piece of business advice: Your paycheck is only your scorecard on how well you serve people.

How I find strength during adversity: Reflect on how good God has been to me and rely on the fact that there are greater plans for me. As a cancer survivor of 10 years, I understand.

How I find inspiration: I take my one-year old son to a soft play park. Watching his excitement for life and fearless attitude inspires me to take the same attitude in my day to day.

How Savannah can become the best version of itself: Resource teams. Commissioners and city officials can develop teams that are available to assist citizens one block at a time. This team could be students, community servants and church members to knock on doors and ask individuals for their particular needs. Next, the team would work to find resources that would assist the individual’s needs in each home.