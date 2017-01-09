Generation NEXT: Britnee Kinard

This year’s Generation NEXT conversation began with a nod to community and ingenuity, harnessing the group of 20’s collective minds for a deeper discussion facing Savannah’s business community. Get to know our winners, also featured in our January/February 2017 New Frontiers issue, here.

BRITNEE KINARD, 34

Founder and President, SD Gunner Fund

Childhood dream: To be a music star. I’ve always been musically inclined. While in college in Nashville, I landed a few recording contracts and traveled the U.S. doing shows.

Best piece of business advice: 1) You’re less likely to fall from the top if you take everyone with you. 2) Regardless of what the world says, you should be you and only you. 3) An obstacle is something that can’t be done until you decide to do it.

On giving back: It fills the soul like no other. We have our own challenges we face, but the reality is we are not alone. By helping others, we are spreading joy and receiving it all at the same time.

How Savannah can become the best version of itself: Passion and purpose. That’s a total win for people as a whole and for the community.