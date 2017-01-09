Generation NEXT: Heather Lundy

This year’s Generation NEXT conversation began with a nod to community and ingenuity, harnessing the group of 20’s collective minds for a deeper discussion facing Savannah’s business community. Get to know our winners, also featured in our January/February 2017 New Frontiers issue, here.

HEATHER LUNDY, 32

Attorney, Hunter Maclean

Best piece of business advice: To never lose sight of the fact that we are really just interacting with people. It may sound basic, but this advice helps me remember to always treat those with whom I have business dealings in the same manner I would like to be treated, on a personal level.

How I find strength during adversity: I focus on the fact that no challenge lasts forever. I know it will eventually end and I will still have the constants in my life—wonderful family and friends.

Morning ritual: Since I am a creature of habit, every morning I have a fried egg, toast with red pepper jelly, and a spinach, avocado and fruit smoothie.

How Savannah can become the best version of itself: I think it’s important to know and interact with individuals in your particular neighborhood. Active neighborhood watch programs can play a huge role in reducing crime. As an added bonus, face-to-face interactions with those we live near foster a sense of investment in that particular community.