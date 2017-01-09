Generation NEXT: Jamie Gwaltney

This year’s Generation NEXT conversation began with a nod to community and ingenuity, harnessing the group of 20’s collective minds for a deeper discussion facing Savannah’s business community. Get to know our winners, also featured in our January/February 2017 New Frontiers issue, here.

JAMIE GWALTNEY, 38

Business Unit Leader and Vice President, Moffatt & Nichol

Childhood dream: To design roller coasters.

Best piece of business advice: I have been blessed to be mentored by many wise leaders. Some of their advice includes: team before self; do your best at everything you do; never quit; respect everyone; when you get knocked down, get up, and stay humble.

How I find strength during adversity: Pray, exercise, pray.

How Savannah can become the best version of itself: Focus on our core values, work as a team and look for opportunities to grow while preserving our rich history and culture. The sky is the limit when we all work together and have a common purpose.