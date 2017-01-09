Generation NEXT: Jessica L. Kelly

This year’s Generation NEXT conversation began with a nod to community and ingenuity, harnessing the group of 20’s collective minds for a deeper discussion facing Savannah’s business community. Get to know our winners, also featured in our January/February 2017 New Frontiers issue, here.

JESSICA L. KELLY, 39

Broker and Co-Owner, Engel & Völkers Savannah

Best piece of business advice: Buy real estate, read widely and continually, and upgrade yourself constantly.

How I find strength during adversity: I breathe deep and tackle the problem head on. I frequently have to make quick decisions with big consequences, so being confident and optimistic is my best approach.

On giving back: It’s about perspective, humility and gratitude. I often feel like all hours are spent on business pursuits, so dedicating time and energy to volunteering allows me to realign myself.

Morning ritual: Getting outside with my husband and my dogs for a walk at dawn clears my mind and focuses me for the day ahead. The birdlife in Gordonston is pretty remarkable for a city neighborhood; we often spot barred owls and red-tail hawks swooping around.