One Response to Salt of the City: Love and Hope

Salt of the City: Love and Hope

SaltoftheCity-featureImage

Noel and Ruthie Wright grew up on Isle of Hope’s Bluff Drive. That’s where they met, got married, raised a family and still live today …

—in the very house that Noel’s parents purchased in 1944. The couple’s three children also live on the island, as do their three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Here’s how it all began, on one hot summer afternoon, 73 years ago. Photography by Christine Hall. 

 

Ruthie: “Some friends and I, we were sitting on my front porch. We had nothing but girls out here then, and we saw this boy walking down the street.”

Noel: “I had just moved out here and I didn’t know anybody. Here I am, a very innocent young man, about 12 years old, and there were these girls sitting up on the porch.”

Ruthie: “Now this is where he’s going to tell us a lie!”

Noel: “They called to me and said, ‘Come on up, we’re playing cards.’ So I went up there to play Canasta or something, but they wanted to play Spin the Bottle.”

Ruthie: “See, now that’s a lie! He’s always tellin’ that lie!”

Noel: “We met right there—that’s where it all began. We started going together when we were about 13. I knew then.”

Ruthie: “No! You did?”

Noel: “Oh yes.”

Ruthie: “Then his mother and daddy sent him off to school, away from me.”

Noel: “I went up to St. Andrew’s School in Middletown, Delaware. I was up there for five years.”

Ruthie: “But he came back at Christmas and in the summertime.”

Noel: “We wrote letters back and forth. Then I went to Washington and Lee for a year, up in Lexington, Virginia, and then I decided I was away from home too much and she was at the University of Georgia studying education. So I transferred down to Athens and she graduated in 1953 and came back to Savannah and taught school in 1954.”

Ruthie: “I needed to make us some money!”

Noel: “Then between my junior and senior year, on August the seventh, 1954, we got married right next door—in Ruthie’s parents’ living room.”

Ruthie: “My daddy built that house.”

Noel: “Our plan was that I’d go back to my senior year at Georgia and she would teach school, so she got a job at Clark County as an elementary teacher and then she was going to pay all the bills and everything while I finished school.”

Ruthie: “And then what do you think happened?”

Noel: “She got really sick. She got the flu so bad and they couldn’t figure out why it held on. Well, it lasted nine months.”

One Response to Salt of the City: Love and Hope

  1. Tom Parrish says:

    Great story about a couple of great people who happen to be friends of mine. They epitomize the beauty and allure of the Isle of Hope.

    Reply

