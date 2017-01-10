Savannah Magazine

The Authentic Savannah Lifestyle

JF17Cover

JF17Cover

Fall16Cover

Fall16Cover

FallWinter16Cover

FallWinter16Cover

Header menu

Post navigation

Street Style Mavens

Savannah’s sartorial sensibilities are hard to pin down, primarily because we refuse to take ourselves too seriously. A quick survey of fashionable locals, however, reveals a few common threads: a blend of creativity and practicality, comfort and chic—all with a dash of light-hearted quirk.

By Sarah Taylor Asquith
Photography by Cedric Smith

 

Dede Mays

 

StreetStyle-DedeMays

“I love the current trend of mixing odd color and texture combinations. I like to wear black, too, but a nice sunny day screams for color. My sister Kendra said she made my necklace. It’s my favorite and I wear it often. I also love bangles and buy them whenever they catch my eye.”

 

Jose Silva

 

StreetStyle-JoseSilva

“I’m a pretty formal kind of guy, but I’m always drawn to the unusual and sometimes ethnic details—and I like to push it a bit. Even if I’m wearing a plain white shirt and black pants, I look for a way to make them more unique—one day it may be suspenders, the next day, an old scarf.”

 

Katy Skelton Acuff

 

StreetStyle-KatySheltonAcuff

“I’m all about simplicity and functionality. I try to keep the flashy details to a minimum and stick with timeless silhouettes and materials. With clothes, I like classic shapes that are easy to wear and comfortable. I’ll add a patterned scarf or top to keep things interesting.”

 

Ashley Merkley

 

StreetStyle-AshleeMerkley

“I try to have fun with what I wear. I like layering, and finding new ways to wear a piece—like how this button-up shirt looks like a skirt.”

 

Isabel Trotta

 

StreetStyle-IsabelTrotta

“Last summer I was in New York and it was pouring rain. I only had open-toed shoes with me so I ran into Zara—these were the only ones I could find that would work. Silver and metallic are dangerously outside my comfort zone and I thought I’d never wear them again, but they’re now one of my favorites.”

 

For the full story, subscribe now for the January/February 2017 issue of Savannah magazineAvailable on stands 1/1 here.

Post navigation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

BEST OF SAVANNAH

BOS.Footer

BEST OF HOMES

BOH.Footer

TASTE

TASTE

RESOURCE GUIDES

Resource.Footer

Footer menu