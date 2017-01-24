Savannah Magazine

JF17Cover

Fall16Cover

FallWinter16Cover

What The World Needs Now

According to the office chatter at Savannah magazine, it’s more than “love, sweet love.” Getting to the heart of the heavy things–like naps–we’ve compiled a quick list of all the things we’d love to see more of, or less of, as travel through this extraordinary thing called life.

1. Naps

 

WorldNeedsNow-Naps

 

“Honestly, the world needs more naps. Many reasons: I almost always wake up from a nap in a better mood. It gives my body and mind more time to heal and rest. I can’t spend any money when I’m napping. And last but not least,  it’s just a great feeling to sleep in the middle of the day.” – Shelby

2. Throwback Music Stations

 

Throwbackmusic

The world needs more throwback music stations! As a lover of classic 80s music, I hate turning on the radio and being inundated with the same top twenty songs over and over again. Give me some good old fashioned Hall & Oates, Pat Benatar, Fleetwood Mac, or Bryan Adams any day! – Loretta

 

3. Love

shutterstock_288743522

More love and empathy, less hate and judgment. Cliché, perhaps, but truer now than ever. – Sarah

