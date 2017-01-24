What The World Needs Now

According to the office chatter at Savannah magazine, it’s more than “love, sweet love.” Getting to the heart of the heavy things–like naps–we’ve compiled a quick list of all the things we’d love to see more of, or less of, as travel through this extraordinary thing called life.

1. Naps

“Honestly, the world needs more naps. Many reasons: I almost always wake up from a nap in a better mood. It gives my body and mind more time to heal and rest. I can’t spend any money when I’m napping. And last but not least, it’s just a great feeling to sleep in the middle of the day.” – Shelby

2. Throwback Music Stations

The world needs more throwback music stations! As a lover of classic 80s music, I hate turning on the radio and being inundated with the same top twenty songs over and over again. Give me some good old fashioned Hall & Oates, Pat Benatar, Fleetwood Mac, or Bryan Adams any day! – Loretta

3. Love