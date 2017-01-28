Faces of A Nation

What does activism look like?

Molly Hayden, writer and photojournalist in Savannah, took that question and turned her camera on the Savannah residents bound for the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017. Below are her stunning portraits, along with quotes compiled from herself, Ariel Felton, and Sarah Taylor Asquith, from those who marched.

Suzy Hokanson

“I felt I needed to be in DC to stand up for my granddaughters, my daughters and daughter-in-laws and really all women. I marched for Debbie Johnson and women like her.”

“You can’t ignore this. Look at this! This many people feel strongly enough to get out here and scream in the cold all day. Even if you disagree, this should get your attention.” –Heather, Montgomery

“One of the things that I went away with was when given half the chance, in this case by necessity, we can all work together. If ever there was a rainbow coalition I saw it…at The Women’ March.” – Dede Mays, Savannah

Bertice Berry

“When you walk with purpose, you collide with your destiny”

“I’m here because I want my daughter to be able to walk down the street with a feeling of security I never felt. She doesn’t deserve feeling like violence against her body won’t be recognized, or cared about. Nobody deserves that.” –Meghan T., Minnesota

“I’m too old to be out here marching still.” –Annabelle M., New Jersey

Jordan Beshore

“I march for future and past generations, for the women who feel hopeless and afraid. I march for hope, for peace, and for justice. Together we are a force to be reckoned with.”

“I’m not surprised to see so many women of color out here today, but I am happy. I want white women to realize when they march for this, it includes us. We are here. And our lives, our rights, our bodies matter, too.” –Tonya R., Atlanta

“I made this sign myself. I want peace and love for men and women everywhere. And I want Donald Trump to listen when we speak.” –Emily Gray

Coco Papy

“Think about what happened — over a million people marched on D.C. and 3 million worldwide. These people said publicly, ‘We stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families – recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country.’ Whether you agree with it or not, this is an undeniable amount of people saying, I love my neighbor and I will fight for them. You cannot deny how powerful and transformative that is.”

“I’m man enough to wear this pink hat with these cute little ears, and I wish more men were. My mother was the strongest woman I knew and I think she’d be proud to see me here.” –Matthew C., Beaufort

“Donald Trump said he respects women, but his action show otherwise. I don’t think he understands, much less respects us at all.” –Debbie, Atlanta

Clementine Huerta

“Women’s rights are human rights and I’m a small human.”

“You have to show up. You can’t complain if you didn’t show up.” –Amber S., Ft. Lauderdale

“I hope the world watched these protests and received the message that Donald Trump’s hateful, racist, xenophobic proposals and rhetoric are not representative of America and our future. Our past is colonial and genocidal and we have a long way to go to heal those wounds.” –Cody Shelly, Savannah

Lane Huerta

“I march in solidarity with my sisters, for my grandmother and for my daughter. We are strong and powerful as individuals but look what we can do together!”

“We march because every human being deserves those equal rights. As a nation we need to move forward, not backwards, and there is power in numbers. Collectively, we stood together to say we are here, and we aren’t going anywhere.” –Molly Hayden, Savannah

“This entire experience has been extremely empowering. Sometimes I forget, ya know, how powerful we can be when we come together. We really are so much stronger united as one.” –Claudia M., Washington, D.C.

For more of Molly’s work, along with more narratives from the march, check out Stories From The Women’s March on Washington, on January 29, from 6pm-8pm, at Trinity United Methodist Church.