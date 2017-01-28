Ol’ Fuskie Fried Crab Rice

Dafuskie native Sallie Anne Robinson’s crab rice recipe is an adaptation of one that was passed down from her mother, who learned to make it from Sallie’s grandmother, once a matriarch of the island.

From Gullah Home Cooking the Dafuskie Way by Sallie Anne Robinson. Serves 4 to 6.

1 1/2 cups uncooked rice

2 1/4 cups warm water

Pinch of salt, ground black pepper

2 strips of bacon, cooked and drained

1/4 cup of vegetable oil

1 stalk of celery, cleaned

1 medium green pepper, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

1 1/2-2 pounds lump and claw crab meat, picked clean of shell

1 tablespoon garlic powder

Measure the dry rice, then rinse and drain it several times until the water runs clear. Combine the rice, water and salt in a medium pan, cover and bring the water to a boil. Simmer 20 minutes or more until the rice is tender and all the water is absorbed. (You may also use a rice cooker.)

Fry the bacon strips in a heavy-bottomed 12-inch skillet until it turns brown and crispy. When the bacon is done, set the strips aside on paper towels to drain. Crumble the bacon after it has cooled. Do not scrape the skillet.

Add the vegetable oil to the skillet. Then add the celery, green peppers and onion. Stir-fry the vegetables until the onions are translucent.

Add the crab meat and cook another 5 to 10 minutes until the crab begins to brown. Add the crumbled bacon, cooked rice, garlic powder, salt and pepper and stir until all the ingredients are evenly combined. Cover the mixture and simmer for at least 10 minutes. Serve immediately.