The Stopover Guides: Brianne Halverson

Headed for Savannah Stopover? Get tips from these festival bound locals. Photo by Jon Waits.

Brianne Halverson is a mover, and definitely a shaker: “For live shows I lean toward music I can dance to. I don’t like standing around–I like to shake my ass.” The local marketing guru (she’s the CEO of Orange PR and Marketing) and Starland District habitant has seen some pretty wicked jam sessions (she names Die Antwoord, a South African hip-hop group, as her favorite) and swears by her bicycle for festival days (“Cars are for chumps!”). For a great Stopover, she offers an opening night, party-ready tip: “I try to take Friday off from work so I don’t a have to give myself a curfew.” We hear ya, Brianne!

Thursday, March 9

Best Venue: Abe’s on Lincoln

Best Watering Hole: This year I’m going to work in a stop at Alley Cat for a cocktail.

“I love that the Stopover team posts a Spotify playlist so I can listen to all the groups before the weekend and plan my shows carefully.”

Friday, March 10

Best Watering Hole: The Original is my favorite late-night spot.

Late-night snack: Vinnie Van Go-Gos (don’t forget to bring cash!)

Best place to grab brunch Sunday morning? “The Florence. To quote Aziz Ansari’s character on Parks and Rec, ‘treat yo self.’”

Saturday, March 11

Best Watering Hole: Coffee Fox is a lifesaver. I like to grab cold brew coffee (to help me stay up late) at some point before I go out for the late night shows.

Lunch Pick: Tequila’s Town

For a full schedule of Savannah Stopover 2017, click here. Photos courtesy of Savannah Stopover.