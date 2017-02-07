Hound About Town: Chester

Meet Manchester Kirkland Proud Lowcountry trekker, boat lover and owner of a hashtag (check him out at #manchesterforever), Chester is the kind of sweet soul who just wants to relax with a couple of tennis balls and feel the sea air breezing through his fur.

Words to live by:

The cat did it.

When are you happiest?

The simple answer is when I am by my mom’s, Tara Kirkland’s, side. I love going to work with her and going on adventures in the car or on foot. Grab the leash and I’m ready! But, nothing beats going out on my friend’s boat–it’s my happiest place in the world! I love the open water, the birds, the fish and jumping off the boat and swimming in the warm Savannah waters.

What is your most treasured possession?

There is nothing I love more than a half-deflated tennis ball, except maybe a tennis ball that’s been torn in half. I love popping it in my mouth. I’ll also have whatever he’s having! (He, meaning my brother, Julius)

Who would play you in a film about your life?

I was already in a movie… called The Neverending Story, and my name was Falcor! Surely you remember me?

“There is nothing I love more than a half deflated tennis ball.”

What does your perfect day look like?

It always involves water and walks. I love to travel and currently split my time in two cities, so my perfect Greenville, S.C. day goes a little something like this: Walk in the woods, splash in the creek, then go lay by my pool and swim when I get too hot, and end the day with some tasty doggy ice cream. My perfect Savannah day is all about walking around downtown, then begging for a ride on the boat, swimming in the ocean and eating dinner outside.

What’s your guilty pleasure?

Ask anyone who knows me well and they’ll tell you I love tearing up tissue that I find in the trash or on the street, but as I said before, “The cat did it!”

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

Everyone, as long as they were bringing food! I would love to have dinner with me as a puppy because I bet I was the cutest, along with my mailman (I LOVE him), and I would also invite seabirds to dinner so I could chase them around. And of course, I would invite the people who make Saltine crackers, because those are my favorite treat. And a deer– I like looking at them.

What’s your favorite Savannah hangout spot?

My most favorite spot is Custard Boutique, where I work. I love meeting new people and new dog friends, too. I have lots of friends who visit me during the day and bring me treats! If I’m not hanging out there, my new favorite spot is Atlantic. I love sitting and warming myself by the fire.