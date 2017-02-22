Savannah Magazine

JF17Cover

Fall16Cover

FallWinter16Cover

The Stopover Guide: Dr. Brad Sites

 

Day 2-7

Headed to Savannah Stopover? Get tips from these festival-bound locals. Photo by Jon Waits 

 

When it comes to Stopover must-sees, Dr. Brad Sites is making his decisions based on hair. Well, sort of: “I’m most looking forward to Ron Gallo. I had an opportunity to see him at a Newport Folk Festival after party last summer, and his hair and energy are out of control!” The indie music lover and Baldwin Park neighbor likes to have bourbon on the rocks (“or a bottle of water”) in hand, along with a solid plan and his festival crew (“Emily Strickland, Dan Gilbert and Melissa Dotterweich”) to navigate the packed schedule. “You will miss shows on your your list but will quickly be rewarded by an unknown band that will blow your mind,” notes Dr. Sites

 

 

Thursday, March 9

Ezra

Must-see show: Ezra Furman

Best Watering Hole: The Ordinary Pub

Stopover Secret: Flexibility!  

“Best overall show to see at Stopover 2017? Lee Fields and The Expressions.”

 

Friday, March 10

Ruby

Must-see shows: Ruby Amanfu

Best Watering Hole: The Distillery

Late-Night Snack Stop: I’ll be grabbing a slice from Sweet Melissa’s

“Best place for Sunday morning brunch: J. Christopher’s.”

Saturday, March 11

RonGallo

Must-See Show: Ron Gallo

Lunch Spot: Tequila’s Town

Best Watering Hole: The Rail

For a full schedule of Savannah Stopover 2017, click here. Photos courtesy of Stopover Savannah. 

