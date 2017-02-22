Headed to Savannah Stopover? Get tips from these festival-bound locals. Photo by Jon Waits
When it comes to Stopover must-sees, Dr. Brad Sites is making his decisions based on hair. Well, sort of: “I’m most looking forward to Ron Gallo. I had an opportunity to see him at a Newport Folk Festival after party last summer, and his hair and energy are out of control!” The indie music lover and Baldwin Park neighbor likes to have bourbon on the rocks (“or a bottle of water”) in hand, along with a solid plan and his festival crew (“Emily Strickland, Dan Gilbert and Melissa Dotterweich”) to navigate the packed schedule. “You will miss shows on your your list but will quickly be rewarded by an unknown band that will blow your mind,” notes Dr. Sites
Thursday, March 9
Must-see show: Ezra Furman
Best Watering Hole: The Ordinary Pub
Stopover Secret: Flexibility!
“Best overall show to see at Stopover 2017? Lee Fields and The Expressions.”
Friday, March 10
Must-see shows: Ruby Amanfu
Best Watering Hole: The Distillery
Late-Night Snack Stop: I’ll be grabbing a slice from Sweet Melissa’s
“Best place for Sunday morning brunch: J. Christopher’s.”
Saturday, March 11
Must-See Show: Ron Gallo
Lunch Spot: Tequila’s Town
Best Watering Hole: The Rail