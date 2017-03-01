Garden Varieties

Floral everything is in full bloom this spring. With patterns that range from botanical to retro, muted to bold, a head-to-toe look evokes a whimsical charm. The more, the prettier!

Photography by Cedric Smith, at Oelschig Nursery. Styled by Sarah Taylor Asquith. Model: Nana. Hair and makeup by Johnny Lake, Hair-A-Lujah.

Organic cotton shirt, $200, and pencil skirt, $160, both from Ashley Woodson Bailey, at ashleywoodsonbailey.com; mother-of-pearl hair pin, $190 at Bleubelle; yellow brooch, worn as in hair, $10 at Gypsy World; silver brooch, worn in hair, $56 at Kathi Rich.

Sheath dress from Byron Lars, $685 at Savannah Bleu; handmade earrings from Destiny Kelly, $20 at Future on Forsyth.

Silk shirtdress from Johnny Was, $375 at Kathi Rich; lace dress from Intimately Free People, $98 at Free People.

