2016 Top Doctors
Our readers’ list of Savannah’s top docs is the only referral you’ll need.
The Best of Savannah™ Doctors
We want you to live a healthy and full life, so we’ve done the hard work of finding the top health professionals to serve you. We asked readers for their recommendations, then vetted the poll with a team of medical experts. And now it’s yours to keep for when you need it most.
Allergist/Immunologist
Melvin Haysman, MD
Savannah Allergy Associates
5400 Waters Ave., 355-5410
Runner-up: Bruce Finkel, MD
Anesthesiologist
Richard Dodd, MD
Lighthouse Anesthesia
400 Mall Blvd., Ste. T, 355-7214
Runner-up: Stephen Miller, MD
Audiologist
Gabriel Pitt, AUD
Optimal Hearing
527 Stephenson Ave., Ste. A3
352-8530
Runner-up: Cori Palmer, AUD
Bariatric Surgeon
Oliver Whipple, MD
Memorial Health Bariatrics
4700 Waters Ave., Memorial Outpatient and Wellness Center, Ste. 403, 350-3438
Runner-up: Robert Kelly, MD
Cardiologist
Robert Rollings, MD
Savannah Cardiology
6301 Abercorn St., 352-8700
Runner-up: John Rathbun, MD
Cardiovascular Surgeon
Jeremy London, MD
Savannah Vascular and Cardiac Institute
4750 Waters Ave., Provident Bldg., #500
352-8346
Runner-up: Robert Jones, MD
Chiropractor
Todd Titus, DC
Titus Family Chiropractic and Sports Therapy
7373 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Bldg. 6-1
355-3170
Runner-up: Preston Peacock, DC
Dentist
Brad Durham, DMD
Brad Durham Beyond Exceptional Dentistry
1317 Abercorn St., 234-8282
Runner-up: Mark Dye, DMD
Dermatologist
Claudia Gaughf, MD
Chatham Skin and Cancer Center
639 Stephenson Ave., 354-7124
Runner-up: Corinne Howington, MD
Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist
David Oliver, MD
Coastal Ear, Nose and Throat
322 Commercial Drive, Ste. 2, 355-2335
Runner-up: Michael Zoller, MD
Emergency Medical Doctor
Jay Goldstein, MD
Department of Emergency Medicine, Memorial
4700 Waters Ave., 350-3849
Runner-up: Bill Bowers, MD
Family Medicine/General Practitioner
Kristen Updegraff, MD
Southcoast Medical Group
9 Chatham Center South, Ste. C, 527-7211
Runner-up: Adam Novack, MD
Foot Specialist (Podiatrist/Ankle and Foot Surgeon)
Craig Skalla, DPM
Southcoast Medical Group
1326 Eisenhower Drive, Bldg. 1, 691-4100
Runner-up: Steven Shapiro, MD
Functional Medicine Specialist
Mary Kay Ross, MD
Institute for Personalized Medicine
3 Johnston St., Ste. A, 352-1234
instituteforpersonalizedmedicine.com
Gastroenterologist
Mark Murphy, MD
The Center for Digestive and Liver Health/
The Endoscopy Center
1139 Lexington Ave., 303-4200
Runner-up: Gregory Borak, MD
General Surgeon
Jeffrey Mandel, MD
Savannah Surgical Oncology
7001 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Ste. 1, 354-6303
Runner-up: Charles Usher, MD
Hormone Specialist
Mary Kay Ross, MD
Institute for Personalized Medicine
3 Johnston St., Ste. A, 352-1234
instituteforpersonalizedmedicine.com
Runner-up: Harry Collins, DO
Infectious Disease Specialist
Richard Roth, MD
Savannah Infectious Diseases
5354 Reynolds St., Ste. 421, 354-5543
Runner-up: Melissa Wynn, MD
Doctor of Internal Medicine
Paul Bradley, MD
Optim Healthcare
340 Eisenhower Drive, #1200, 443-4200
Runner-up: Kathy Chu, MD
Nephrologist
Nizar Eskandar, MD
Southcoast Medical Group
1326 Eisenhower Drive, 691-4100
Runner-up: Dana Kumjian, MD
Neurologist
Joel Greenberg, MD
Savannah Neurology Specialists
6602 Waters Ave., Bldg. C, 354-7676
Runner-up: Richard Bodziner, MD
Neurosurgeon
Roy Baker, MD
Neurological Institute of Savannah
4 Jackson Blvd., 355-1010
Runners-up (TIE): Randolph Bishop, MD,
and Jim Lindley, MD
Nurse
Jason Cook, LPN
Pediatric Associates of Savannah
4600 Waters Ave., Ste. 100, 355-2462
Runner-up: Josh Woodley, RN
Obstetrician/Gynecologist or Gynecologist
Joseph Edwards III, MD
Savannah OB/GYN Specialists
600 E. 70th St., 355-7766
Runners-up (TIE): Carmela Pettigrew, MD,
and Andrew Tucker, MD
Doctor of Occupational Medicine
Davidson Carson, MD
Industrial Medicine
1903 Abercorn St., 232-5169
Occupational Therapist
Adrian Bland, OT, PT
West Rehab and Sports Medicine
Richmond Hill, 756-5699
Runner-up: Linda Fruin, OTR
Oncologist
George Negrea, MD
Low Country Cancer Care Associates PC
225 Candler Drive, Ste. 201, 692-2000
Runner-up: Mark Taylor, MD
Ophthalmologist
Mark Manocha, MD
Georgia Eye Institute
4720 Waters Ave., 354-4800
Runner-up: Elizabeth “Doll” Miller, MD
Orthopedic Surgeon
Spencer Wheeler, MD
Chatham Orthopaedic Associates
4425 Paulsen St., 355-6615
Runners-up (TIE): John George, MD, and
Dow Hoffman, MD
Pain Medicine/Management Specialist
Ortelio Bosch, MD
Southeast Spine Care and Pain Management
7450 Skidaway Road, 233-6811
Runner-up: Gerald Chai, DO
Pediatrician (TIE)
Benjamin Spitalnick, MD
Pediatric Associates of Savannah
4600 Waters Ave., Ste. 100, 355-2462
&
Keith Seibert, MD
SouthCoast Medical Group
10055 Ford Ave., Ste. 4A, Richmond Hil
527-5352
Runner-up: Dudley Stone, MD
Perinatologist
Anthony Royek, MD
Savannah Perinatology Associates
4750 Waters Ave., Ste. 302, 350-5970
memorialhealth.com/savannah-perinatology-associates.aspx
Runner-up: Wilbert Fortson, MD
Physical Therapist
Lisa Bettio, MSRPT
SouthCoast Medical Group
1326 Eisenhower Drive, Bldg. 1, 691-4250
Runner-up: Ernest Ledesma, PT
Physician’s Assistant
Amy Millsap, PA-C
Chatham Skin and Cancer Center
639 Stephenson Ave., 354-7124
Runner-up: Anne Carson, PA
Plastic Surgeon
Richard Greco, MD
Georgia Institute for Plastic Surgery
5361 Reynolds St., 355-8000
Runner-up: William Dascombe, MD
Psychiatrist
Kevin Winders, MD
Savannah Psychiatry
635 Stephenson Ave., 352-2921
Runner-up: Chad Brock, MD
Radiologist
Jack Considine, MD
Coastal Imaging
503 Eisenhower Drive, 355-6255
Runner-up: Patricia Shapiro, MD
Reproductive Endocrinologist
Patrick Blohm, MD
The Georgia Center for Reproductive Medicine
5354 Reynolds St., Ste. 510, 352-8588
Runner-up: Lawrence Odom, MD
Rheumatologist
Than Win, MD
Wrightington Rheumatology
4849 Paulsen St., Ste. 209, 352-7960
Runner-up: John Morley, MD
Rhinologist
David Oliver, MD
Coastal Ear, Nose and Throat
322 Commercial Drive, Ste. 2, 355-2335
Runner-up: Frederick Kuhn, MD
Thoracic Surgeon
Robert Jones, MD
Anderson Cancer Institute, Memorial Health
4700 Waters Ave., 350-2299
memorialhealth.com/robert-jones-md.aspx
Runner-up: Jeremy London, MD
Sleep Specialist
James Daly, MD
Southeast Sleep Disorders Center
340 Hodgson Court, Ste. 2, 629-2290
Runner-up: Anthony Costrini, MD
Urologist
Buffi Boyd, MD
Urological Associates of Savannah
230 E. DeRenne Ave., 790-4000
Runner-up: John Coursey, MD
Vascular Surgeon
Anthony Sussman, MD
Savannah Vascular and Cardiac Institute
4750 Waters Ave., Provident Bldg., Ste. 500
352-8346
Runner-up: Anthony Avino, MD
Weight Loss Specialist
Don Gates, MD
Scale Solutions Medical Weight Loss
6602 Abercorn St., Ste. 102, 352-7546
Runner-up: Kyrin Dunston, MD