2016 Best of Doctors

2016 Top Doctors

Our readers’ list of Savannah’s top docs is the only referral you’ll need.  

The Best of Savannah™ Doctors

We want you to live a healthy and full life, so we’ve done the hard work of finding the top health professionals to serve you.  We asked readers for their recommendations, then vetted the poll with a team of medical experts.  And now it’s yours to keep for when you need it most.

Allergist/Immunologist

Melvin Haysman, MD

Savannah Allergy Associates

5400 Waters Ave., 355-5410

savannahallergy.com

Runner-up: Bruce Finkel, MD

Anesthesiologist

Richard Dodd, MD

Lighthouse Anesthesia

400 Mall Blvd., Ste. T, 355-7214

lighthouseanesthesia.com

Runner-up: Stephen Miller, MD

Audiologist

Gabriel Pitt, AUD

Optimal Hearing

527 Stephenson Ave.,  Ste. A3

352-8530

optimalhearing.com

Runner-up: Cori Palmer, AUD

Bariatric Surgeon

Oliver Whipple, MD

Memorial Health Bariatrics

4700 Waters Ave., Memorial Outpatient and Wellness Center, Ste. 403, 350-3438

memorialhealth.com

Runner-up: Robert Kelly, MD

Cardiologist

Robert Rollings, MD

Savannah Cardiology

6301 Abercorn St., 352-8700

savannahcardiology.com

Runner-up: John Rathbun, MD

Cardiovascular Surgeon

Jeremy London, MD

Savannah Vascular and Cardiac Institute

4750 Waters Ave., Provident Bldg., #500

352-8346

savannahvascular.com

Runner-up: Robert Jones, MD

Chiropractor

Todd Titus, DC

Titus Family Chiropractic and Sports Therapy

7373 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Bldg. 6-1

355-3170

savannahsportschiro.com

Runner-up: Preston Peacock, DC

Dentist

Brad Durham, DMD

Brad Durham Beyond Exceptional Dentistry

1317 Abercorn St., 234-8282

braddurhamdmd.com

Runner-up: Mark Dye, DMD

Dermatologist

Claudia Gaughf, MD

Chatham Skin and Cancer Center

639 Stephenson Ave., 354-7124

mysavannahdermatologist.com

Runner-up: Corinne Howington, MD

Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist

David Oliver, MD

Coastal Ear, Nose and Throat

322 Commercial Drive, Ste. 2, 355-2335

davidolivermd.com

Runner-up: Michael Zoller, MD

Emergency Medical Doctor

Jay Goldstein, MD

Department of Emergency Medicine, Memorial

4700 Waters Ave., 350-3849

medicine.mercer.edu

Runner-up: Bill Bowers, MD

Family Medicine/General Practitioner

Kristen Updegraff, MD

Southcoast Medical Group

9 Chatham Center South, Ste. C, 527-7211

southcoastmedical.com

Runner-up: Adam Novack, MD

Foot Specialist (Podiatrist/Ankle and Foot Surgeon)

Craig Skalla, DPM

Southcoast Medical Group

1326 Eisenhower Drive, Bldg. 1, 691-4100

southcoastmedical.com

Runner-up: Steven Shapiro, MD

Functional Medicine Specialist

Mary Kay Ross, MD

Institute for Personalized Medicine

3 Johnston St., Ste. A, 352-1234

instituteforpersonalizedmedicine.com

Gastroenterologist

Mark Murphy, MD

The Center for Digestive and Liver Health/

The Endoscopy Center

1139 Lexington Ave., 303-4200

savannahgi.com

Runner-up: Gregory Borak, MD

General Surgeon

Jeffrey Mandel, MD

Savannah Surgical Oncology

7001 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Ste. 1, 354-6303

southcoastmedical.com

Runner-up: Charles Usher, MD

Hormone Specialist

Mary Kay Ross, MD

Institute for Personalized Medicine

3 Johnston St., Ste. A, 352-1234

instituteforpersonalizedmedicine.com

Runner-up: Harry Collins, DO

Infectious Disease Specialist

Richard Roth, MD

Savannah Infectious  Diseases

5354 Reynolds St., Ste. 421, 354-5543

southcoastmedical.com

Runner-up: Melissa Wynn, MD

Doctor of Internal Medicine

Paul Bradley, MD

Optim Healthcare

340 Eisenhower Drive, #1200, 443-4200

optimhealth.com

Runner-up: Kathy Chu, MD

Nephrologist

Nizar Eskandar, MD

Southcoast Medical Group

1326 Eisenhower Drive, 691-4100

southcoastmedical.com

Runner-up: Dana Kumjian, MD

Neurologist

Joel Greenberg, MD

Savannah Neurology Specialists

6602 Waters Ave., Bldg. C, 354-7676

savannahneurology.com

Runner-up: Richard Bodziner, MD

Neurosurgeon

Roy Baker, MD

Neurological Institute of Savannah

4 Jackson Blvd., 355-1010

neurologicalinstitute.com

Runners-up (TIE): Randolph Bishop, MD,

and Jim Lindley, MD

Nurse

Jason Cook, LPN

Pediatric Associates of Savannah

4600 Waters Ave., Ste. 100, 355-2462

pedsav.com

Runner-up: Josh Woodley, RN

Obstetrician/Gynecologist or Gynecologist

Joseph Edwards III, MD

Savannah OB/GYN Specialists

600 E. 70th St., 355-7766

savobgyn.com

Runners-up (TIE): Carmela Pettigrew, MD,

and Andrew Tucker, MD

Doctor of Occupational Medicine

Davidson Carson, MD

Industrial Medicine

1903 Abercorn St., 232-5169

industrialmedicinepc.com

Occupational Therapist

Adrian Bland, OT, PT

West Rehab and Sports Medicine

Richmond Hill, 756-5699

westrehab.com

Runner-up: Linda Fruin, OTR

Oncologist

George Negrea, MD

Low Country Cancer Care Associates PC

225 Candler Drive, Ste. 201, 692-2000

lcccsav.com

Runner-up: Mark Taylor, MD

Ophthalmologist

Mark Manocha, MD

Georgia Eye Institute

4720 Waters Ave., 354-4800

gaeyeinstitute.com

Runner-up: Elizabeth “Doll” Miller, MD

Orthopedic Surgeon

Spencer Wheeler, MD

Chatham Orthopaedic Associates

4425 Paulsen St., 355-6615

chathamorthopaedics.com

Runners-up (TIE): John George, MD, and

Dow Hoffman, MD

Pain Medicine/Management Specialist

Ortelio Bosch, MD

Southeast Spine Care and Pain Management

7450 Skidaway Road, 233-6811

sespinecare.com

Runner-up: Gerald Chai, DO

Pediatrician (TIE)

Benjamin Spitalnick, MD

Pediatric Associates of Savannah

4600 Waters Ave., Ste. 100, 355-2462

pedsav.com

&

Keith Seibert, MD

SouthCoast Medical Group

10055 Ford Ave., Ste. 4A, Richmond Hil

527-5352

southcoastmedical.com

Runner-up: Dudley Stone, MD

Perinatologist

Anthony Royek, MD

Savannah Perinatology Associates

4750 Waters Ave., Ste. 302, 350-5970

memorialhealth.com/savannah-perinatology-associates.aspx

Runner-up: Wilbert Fortson, MD

Physical Therapist

Lisa Bettio, MSRPT

SouthCoast Medical Group

1326 Eisenhower Drive, Bldg. 1, 691-4250

southcoastmedical.com

Runner-up: Ernest Ledesma, PT

Physician’s Assistant

Amy Millsap, PA-C

Chatham Skin and Cancer Center

639 Stephenson Ave., 354-7124

mysavannahdermatologist.com

Runner-up: Anne Carson, PA

Plastic Surgeon

Richard Greco, MD

Georgia Institute for Plastic Surgery

5361 Reynolds St., 355-8000

mycosmeticsurgeon.md

Runner-up: William Dascombe, MD

Psychiatrist

Kevin Winders, MD

Savannah Psychiatry

635 Stephenson Ave., 352-2921

savannahpsychiatry.com

Runner-up: Chad Brock, MD

Radiologist

Jack Considine, MD

Coastal Imaging

503 Eisenhower Drive, 355-6255

coastalimaging.net

Runner-up: Patricia Shapiro, MD

Reproductive Endocrinologist

Patrick Blohm, MD

The Georgia Center for Reproductive Medicine

5354 Reynolds St., Ste. 510, 352-8588

gcrmsav.com

Runner-up: Lawrence Odom, MD

Rheumatologist

Than Win, MD

Wrightington Rheumatology

4849 Paulsen St., Ste. 209, 352-7960

wrheu.com

Runner-up: John Morley, MD

Rhinologist

David Oliver, MD

Coastal Ear, Nose and Throat

322 Commercial Drive, Ste. 2, 355-2335

davidolivermd.com

Runner-up: Frederick Kuhn, MD

Thoracic Surgeon

Robert Jones, MD

Anderson Cancer Institute, Memorial Health

4700 Waters Ave., 350-2299

memorialhealth.com/robert-jones-md.aspx

Runner-up: Jeremy London, MD

Sleep Specialist

James Daly, MD

Southeast Sleep Disorders Center

340 Hodgson Court, Ste. 2, 629-2290

selung.com

Runner-up: Anthony Costrini, MD

Urologist

Buffi Boyd, MD

Urological Associates of Savannah

230 E. DeRenne Ave., 790-4000

selung.com

Runner-up: John Coursey, MD

Vascular Surgeon

Anthony Sussman, MD

Savannah Vascular and Cardiac Institute

4750 Waters Ave., Provident Bldg., Ste. 500

352-8346

savannahvascular.com

Runner-up: Anthony Avino, MD

Weight Loss Specialist

Don Gates, MD

Scale Solutions Medical Weight Loss

6602 Abercorn St., Ste. 102, 352-7546

scale-solutions.com

Runner-up: Kyrin Dunston, MD

