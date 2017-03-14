Hound About Town: Flo LeFavi

Meet Flo LeFavi.

An outdoor fanatic and true hometown hero, Flo is the best neighbor ever. Between volunteering on the neighborhood squirrel patrol, and completing extensive DIY landscaping, the self-proclaimed Savannah tour guide is a fan of the pampered life, hanging in the Hostess City’s best spots, and catching Braves baseball games.

Words to live by:

“Go with the Flo.”

When are you happiest?

When my best friend/owner comes home from school.

What is your most treasured possession?

My light up collar. My owner clearly recognizes my star status.

Who would play you in a film of your life?

Definitely Gidget from The Secret Life of Pets… She is stylish and pampered.

What does your perfect day look like?

Cruising around on the golf cart with the wind through my hair.

“My theme song is “Every Breath You Take” by The Police, but instead, “Every Bite You Take, I’ll Be Watching You.”

What’s your guilty pleasure?

Reorganizing stuffed animals on my owner’s bed.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

Flo Rida (I’m so flattered he was named after me).

What’s your favorite Savannah hangout spot?

Fort Pulaski… talk about some fresh salty air.. ahh…