Hound About Town: Sophie Pelliccione

Meet Sophie Pellicione.



Not everyone can have a bear for a best friend, but Sophie’s just that kind of girl. For The Landings native, her best days are spent lounging around and hanging out with Bear, her orange rescue tabby cat, and making just a little mischief. Whether it’s Christmas presents or the pool, Sophie is definitely into it–and loving it.

Personal anthem:

Takin Care of Business – Bachman Turner Overdrive.

When are you happiest?

When both my mom and dad are home and giving me their total attention.

What is your most treasured possession?

My mom. I have to know where she is at all times.



Who would play you in a film of your life?

Rin Tin Tin.

“Bark loud, play hard, and love life.”

What’s your guilty pleasure?

Tearing open Christmas presents. I know I am not supposed to do that but sometimes I just can’t help myself. I love to rip up the wrapping paper.

What’s your favorite Savannah hangout spot?

The Landings Dog Park.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

MayMay and Kong. They are my “brothers'” dogs and I love to wrestle and play fight with them.

What does your perfect day look like?

A ride to the dog park in my golf cart, playing with my friends and ending the day with a jump in the pool and a float on my raft. Of course I also like to chase my friend, Bear, out of the bedroom. He is always trying to sneak in at night. I just love to keep him out, but somehow he always manages to get around me. Sneaky little devil.