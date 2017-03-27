Savannah Magazine

The Authentic Savannah

JF17Cover

JF17Cover

Fall16Cover

Fall16Cover

FallWinter16Cover

FallWinter16Cover

Header menu

Post navigation

Hound About Town: Sophie Pelliccione

Taking_Care_of_Business

Meet Sophie Pellicione.

Not everyone can have a bear for a best friend, but Sophie’s just that kind of girl. For The Landings native, her best days are spent lounging around and hanging out with Bear, her orange rescue tabby cat, and making just a little mischief. Whether it’s Christmas presents or the pool, Sophie is definitely into it–and loving it.

Personal anthem:

Takin Care of Business – Bachman Turner Overdrive.

When are you happiest?

When both my mom and dad are home and giving me their total attention.

What is your most treasured possession?

My mom. I have to know where she is at all times.
Diving_In

Who would play you in a film of your life?

Rin Tin Tin.

“Bark loud, play hard, and love life.”

What’s your guilty pleasure?

Tearing open Christmas presents. I know I am not supposed to do that but sometimes I just can’t help myself. I love to rip up the wrapping paper.

What’s your favorite Savannah hangout spot?

The Landings Dog Park.

Me_and_my_BFF_Bear

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

MayMay and Kong. They are my “brothers'” dogs and I love to wrestle and play fight with them.

What does your perfect day look like?

A ride to the dog park in my golf cart, playing with my friends and ending the day with a jump in the pool and a float on my raft. Of course I also like to chase my friend, Bear, out of the bedroom. He is always trying to sneak in at night. I just love to keep him out, but somehow he always manages to get around me. Sneaky little devil.

On_my_way_to_the_dog_park

Post navigation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

BEST OF SAVANNAH

BOS.Footer

BEST OF HOMES

BOH.Footer

TASTE

TASTE

RESOURCE GUIDES

Resource.Footer

Footer menu