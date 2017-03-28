Follow the River

An expansive build on an old lot honors its environs—and recalls the look of long-ago coastal homes that grew room-by-room with their families. Written by Judy Bean. Photo by Richard Leo Johnson.

Erik Puljung of Hansen Architects recalls the day when he first drove a few hundred feet down that sandy road to the banks of the Wilmington River. The path was shaded by old oaks and rampant with palmettos and untrimmed azaleas, and at its end was a panorama of water and marsh, strikingly framed by low-hanging oak branches. Puljung turned to the land’s new owners and declared, “We should build the house that belongs at the end of this driveway!”

