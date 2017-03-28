New in 912

Magazine

A slate of interiors shops and studios has recently arrived in Savannah. Asher and Rye (554 E. Gordon St.) is located inside Rethink Design Studio, where owners Erika and Joel Snayd have curated a stylish assortment of goods from around the world, including fabrics, furniture, jewelry and decor. Unique Furnishings Emporium (1450 Dean Forest Road) has relocated from Rincon to Savannah. The store specializes in second-hand, vintage furniture and home goods, much of it refurbished and hand-painted. Interior designer Allison Willis has opened Linen and Line Designs, a firm offering both residential and commercial services (@linenandline on Facebook and Instagram).

Photo by Rethink Design Studio

 

