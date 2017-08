“Education is about creating whole citizens. We need students to succeed academically but also function in society. We need them to understand right from wrong and confirm a sense of self.

Too often we stick with what we know instead of being adventurous and audacious. Let’s change that. Twenty-first century learners don’t fit the standard mold, so it’s time to change the mold. It’s time to educate differently.” – Dr. Latrisha Chattin, School Director of Susie King Taylor Community School.