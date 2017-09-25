5 Bookish Things We Recommend For Fall

Like those temperatures that just won’t drop, the upcoming publishing schedule in Savannah is hot. Grab your to-go cup and get ready to read.

In Savannah author news…

Gravity Changes author and Seersucker Live founder Zach Powers has recently released his latest project, 100 Things To Do in Savannah Before You Die, a guidebook for visitors and locals alike. It’s available on Amazon.

In E.Shaver, Booksellers news…

On October 5th, author Daren Wang will visit E. Shaver from 4-6 p.m. for a reading and signing of his new book The Hidden Light of Northern Cities. The novel is inspired by a true story of a secessionist town north of the Mason Dixon line.

Georgia writer Andy Davidson goes for the screams with his debut, In the Valley of the Sun, which follows a down-and-out Texas cowboy as he grapples with a secret and a disturbing chain of events. Ideal for fans of Cormac McCarthy and classic Anne Rice, Davidson will be at E. Shaver on Saturday, October 7 from 1-3p.m.

Based on her monthly column in Southern Living, Elizabeth Heiskell serves up some deliciousness in her cookbook, What Can I Bring? These Southern recipes are geared for get-togethers, parties, weddings and basically anything that involves food. She’ll be reading and signing at E. Shaver on November 4th, 1-3 p.m.

In book club news…

The Book Lady and E. Shaver each have book clubs that anyone can join. E. Shaver offers genre-specific groups—science fiction, graphic novel, young adult and more. The Book Lady club is member-directed and meets to discuss fiction and nonfiction. All are welcome to attend.