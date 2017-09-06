5 Tips for Hurricane Prep

After Hurricane Matthew, CEMA put together better plans for how to deal with the next storm that comes our way. To prep for the possibility of Irma, read on for the five must-have tips for getting prepared.

1. Know how to get out

Are you up to date on the most efficient evacuation routes? There are currently three zones: Zone A, from Harry Truman Parkway east to the coast; Zone B, from Harry Truman Parkway west to Interstate-95, and Zone C, from Interstate-95 west to the county line. Check out the official zone map to learn more about which route will be the fastest for you.

2. Know the terminology

Not sure what a storm surge is? What about the nitty gritty of mandatory evacuation procedures? Learn the lingo county officials are using so you won’t, literally, be left in the dark.

3. Create your hurricane emergency kit

Surviving a small or large scale disaster will greatly depend on how prepared you are, and if you’re a key player in your family’s safety, don’t take any short cuts. Below is a quick list of the things to keep on hand. For extra tips, visit here.

A three-day supply of water for drinking and sanitation. Rule of thumb: One gallon of water per day, per person.

A three-day supply of non-perishable food

Non-electric can opener

Extra flashlights and batteries

Local maps

First-aid kit

Hand crank (or battery powered) radio

Extra garbage bags, moist towelettes and plastic ties

Pliers

Phone chargers (solar powered if available)

Cash

4. Update your emergency communication plan

Creating or updating your emergency plan is as easy as a 15-minute conversation with your family. Consider your pets, your evacuation route and any friends and family along the way who will want to be aware your travels.

5. Check your insurance policies

Know exactly what your homeowners policy covers, a lot of . If your policy is lacking, it’s too late to purchase flood insurance (policies take at least 30-days to go into effect), but consider looking into a plan that will have you prepared for next time. For last minute flood damage prevention, stock up on sandbags, move your belongings from the floor, and protect your valuables (including important insurance policy papers) in waterproof storage.

For more information, visit Emergency Management Chatham County.