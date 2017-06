“We opened our store in 1978 when there was nothing on the block; Forsyth Park was empty. We had youth and optimism on our side and rode the wave of seeing Savannah change. When you invest in a community, you inherently become a part of it. You grow that human connection. It becomes more than just business. It’s a family.” – Janie Brodhead, (pictured with husband Peter), Owners of Brighter Day Natural Food Market