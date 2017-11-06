Savannah magazine presents the Best of Savannah 2017, including eats, sweets, bars, fun, shopping, culture and more. Determined by reader votes alone, the following list includes 131 winners in all, from the best place to grab a late night snack to the best company to work for.
Eats
Best New Restaurant • Chef • Caterer • Appetizer • Breakfast • Brunch
Business Lunch • Cheap Eats • Coffee House • Fine Dining • Outdoor Dining
Vegetarian • Take Out • Barbecue • Chinese • Indian
Italian • Mexican • Southern Food • Thai • Vietnamese
French Fries • Fried Chicken • Hamburger • Pizza • Salad
Sandwich • Seafood • Smoothie • Sushi • Steak
Tacos • Fresh/Organic Produce Grocer • Fresh/Organic Produce Market
Specialty/Gourmet Food • Seafood Market • Waterfront Restaurant
Sweets
Bakery • Candy Shop • Custom Cakes • Desserts • Ice Cream
Bars, Booze & Beer
Bar • Craft Brewery • Liquor/Package Shop • Nightclub • Pub
Sports Bar • New Bar • Happy Hour • Beer List • Wine List
Cocktails • Margarita • Martini • Bartender
Fun
Girls Night Out • Date Night • Late Night • Live Music/Entertainment • Trivia/Game Night
Culture
Artist • Art Gallery • Museum/House Museum • Band • Charity Event/Fundraiser
Festival • Independent Bookstore • Group to Volunteer For • Public Park/Garden • Radio Station
TV Station • Columnist/Blogger • Best Place to Work
Shopping
Shoes • Women’s Clothing • Men’s Clothing • Affordable Fashion • Handbags
Jewelry • Sports/Outdoor Wear • Vintage Clothing/Consignment • Bridal • Antiques and Collectibles
Gift Store • Greeting Cards/Stationery • Made-in-Savannah Product
Services
Ad Agency • Assisted Living/Retirement Community • Audio/Video/Lighting Production • Auto Repair • New Cars
Used Cars • Barbershop • Community Bank/Financial Institution • Convenience Store • Dry Cleaner
Event Rentals • Party/Event Planner • Florist • Insurance Company • Lawyer
Photographer • Public Relations Firm • Seamstress • Special Event Facility
Beauty & Wellness
Day Spa • Medical Spa • Hair Removal • Hair Salon • Manicures/Pedicures
Gym • Personal Trainer • Massage Therapist • Yoga/Pilates Studio
Kids
Daycare/Childcare • Private School • Public School • Summer Camp • Kid-Friendly Dining
Pets
Pet Groomer • Pet Sitter • Pet Supplies • Best Veterinarian
Tourism
Boutique Hotel • Hotel • Inn/B&B • Tour Company • Tour Guide