Best of Savannah 2017

by
Best New Restaurant winner: Atlantic. Photo by Colin Douglas Gray

Savannah magazine presents the Best of Savannah 2017, including eats, sweets, bars, fun, shopping, culture and more. Determined by reader votes alone, the following list includes 131 winners in all, from the best place to grab a late night snack to the best company to work for. 

Eats

A-J’s Dockside, Best Waterfront Dining. Photo by Colin Douglas Gray

Best New Restaurant • Chef • Caterer • Appetizer • Breakfast • Brunch
Business Lunch • Cheap Eats • Coffee House • Fine Dining • Outdoor Dining
Vegetarian • Take Out • Barbecue • Chinese • Indian
Italian • Mexican • Southern Food • Thai • Vietnamese
French Fries • Fried Chicken • Hamburger • Pizza • Salad
Sandwich • Seafood • Smoothie • Sushi • Steak
Tacos • Fresh/Organic Produce Grocer • Fresh/Organic Produce Market
Specialty/Gourmet Food • Seafood Market • Waterfront Restaurant

Sweets

Lulu’s Chocolate Bar, Best Desserts. Photo by Teresa Earnest

Bakery • Candy Shop • Custom Cakes • Desserts • Ice Cream

Bars, Booze & Beer

Sidney Lance, Best Bartender. Photo by Colin Douglas Gray

Bar • Craft Brewery • Liquor/Package Shop • Nightclub • Pub
Sports Bar • New Bar • Happy Hour • Beer List • Wine List
Cocktails • Margarita • Martini • Bartender

Fun

Circa 1875, Best Girls Night Out. Photo by Parker Stewart

Girls Night Out • Date Night • Late Night • Live Music/Entertainment • Trivia/Game Night

Culture

Panhandle Slim, Best Artist. Photo by Devin Ray Smith

Artist • Art Gallery • Museum/House Museum • Band • Charity Event/Fundraiser
Festival • Independent Bookstore • Group to Volunteer For • Public Park/Garden • Radio Station
TV Station • Columnist/Blogger • Best Place to Work

Shopping

Globe Shoe Company, Best Shoes. Photo by Colin Douglas Gray

Shoes • Women’s Clothing • Men’s Clothing • Affordable Fashion • Handbags
Jewelry • Sports/Outdoor Wear • Vintage Clothing/Consignment • Bridal • Antiques and Collectibles
Gift Store • Greeting Cards/Stationery • Made-in-Savannah Product

Services

Ad Agency • Assisted Living/Retirement Community • Audio/Video/Lighting Production • Auto Repair • New Cars
Used Cars • Barbershop • Community Bank/Financial Institution • Convenience Store • Dry Cleaner
Event Rentals • Party/Event Planner • Florist • Insurance Company • Lawyer
Photographer • Public Relations Firm • Seamstress • Special Event Facility

Beauty & Wellness

Dancing Dogs Yoga Studio, Best Yoga/Pilates Studio. Photo by Jon Waits

Day Spa • Medical Spa • Hair Removal • Hair Salon • Manicures/Pedicures
Gym • Personal Trainer • Massage Therapist • Yoga/Pilates Studio

Kids

Photo by Patrick Fore

Daycare/Childcare • Private School • Public School • Summer Camp • Kid-Friendly Dining

Pets

Photo by Pete Bellis

Pet Groomer • Pet Sitter • Pet Supplies • Best Veterinarian

Tourism

Boutique Hotel • Hotel • Inn/B&B • Tour Company • Tour Guide

 

 

