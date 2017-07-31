The Best of Savannah

Best of Savannah 2017

Come one, come all—to the 2017 Best of Savannah party! 

Celebrate with fanciful food, festive cocktails and fun, fun, fun—from live music and fortune tellers to carnival games and prizes.

Thursday, September 14 • 7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. 

Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort and Spa  •  1 Resort Drive, Hutchinson Island

Tickets $60 in advance  

Event Design: Posh Petals and Pearls

Attire: Bright colors, stripes and sparkle

Attendance is limited.

 

Check out our photos from the 2016 Best of Savannah Party.

Photography by Richard Burkhart and Andre Johnson 

