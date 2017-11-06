The Best of Savannah: Beauty & Wellness

From thousands of reader surveys comes our inimitable Best of Everything list. Categories run from appetizers to desserts, bike shops to barbershops. Here, the year’s best of beauty and wellness, from salons and spas to gyms and trainers.

Day Spa

101 Bull St.

Treatments at Spa Bleu are fit for a royal: chocolate-rose body wraps, Florida orange facials and Savannah Bee Company honey-salve manicures and pedicures. The salon also offers cleverly designed packages for couples, mothers and little ones, and, perhaps best of all, for luxuriating by yourself.

Runner up: Savannah Day Spa

Medical Spa

415 Eisenhower Dr. #6

Science and beauty combine for luminous results at Glow. After a complimentary consultation, select from the medical spa’s range of services, including eyelash extensions, chemical peels, laser hair removal, fillers and facials.

Runner Up: Genesis Medical Spa

Hair Removal

1917 Bull St.

The easy booking process and comforting, knowledgeable staff at Wax and Wane might have you actually looking forward to a hair removal appointment. A wide range of self-care products sweeten the deal, and its new expanded space upstairs makes it that much easier for last-minute bookings.

Runner up: Southern Sugaring

Hair Salon

418 E. Broughton St.

The savvy stylists at B Street Salon on Broughton know your hair is the only thing you wear every day, and they strive to make it your crowning glory with superior cut, color and hairdressing services.

Runner up: Roots Southern

Manicures/Pedicures

102 E. Liberty St.

With more than 200 polish colors by OPI, Shellac and Essie, luxury nail spa Crystal Nails turns a mani-pedi into an experience that lasts long after your appointment.

Runner up: La Bella

Gym

Multiple locations

Working out at the YMCA strengthens your body and the community. All ages and backgrounds are welcome to pursue healthier lifestyles at fully equipped gyms in three locations across Savannah, and one in Pooler.

Runner up: Planet Fitness

Personal Trainer

902 E. 67th St.

Self-improvement is painless thanks to Drew Edmonds, who leads private and group personal training for all fitness levels and tailors routines to individual goals in Train Me 24/7’s 4,000-square-foot studio.

Runner up: Mark Lebos at Strong Gym

Massage Therapist

6203 Abercorn St. Suite 102

Hope Lyon’s hands-on service at Ahh, There’s Hope kneads away tension and stress, alleviates chronic pain and eases the post-surgery healing process to leave you feeling relaxed and refreshed.

Runner up: Dawn Tanis, Sunrise Healing Arts

Yoga/Pilates Studio

18 E. Broughton St.

As founder of Dancing Dogs Yoga, Shelley Lowther is the vibe behind the tribe. She teaches the practice of Baptiste Power Vinyasa Yoga in her breezy Broughton Street studio, with additional locations in Bluffton, South Carolina and Greensboro, North Carolina, and a fifth one opening next year in Atlanta. Lowther also operates Beetnix Superfoods and Juice Bar below the studio, where raw, vegan, gluten-free and organic products are just as transformational as the classes upstairs.

Runner up: Savannah Power Yoga