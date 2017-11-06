The Best of Savannah: Kids

From thousands of reader surveys comes our inimitable Best of Everything list. Categories run from appetizers to desserts, bike shops to barbershops. Here, the year’s best of kids, including childcare, schools, camps, clothes and more.

Clothes

202 E. 37th St.

Born and raised in Savannah, Sara Jane Stroupe knows her way around classic Southern style for kids. She stocks her Sara Jane shop with all things smocked, checked and embroidered, and makes the shopping experience more kid-friendly with a dress-up box, tea parties and a pint-sized tent for playing.

Runner up: Punch and Judy

Daycare/Childcare

6610 Abercorn St.

Since 1982, Maggie’s Morning School has been a favorite place for children aged 18 months through four years old to learn, play and grow. The private, nonprofit preschool is a Quality Rated center by Georgia’s Bright from the Start Early Care and Learning department.

Runner up: Savannah Christian Preparatory School

Private School

1599 Chatham Pkwy.

With a lower, middle and upper school, Savannah Christian Prep equips students to achieve their full potential with challenging coursework and diverse extra-curricular offerings in a college preparatory environment.

Runner up: St. Andrew’s School

Public School

500 Washington Ave.

Performing and visual arts-focused Savannah Arts Academy encourages students to develop both creatively and academically. The award-winning, audition-based school offers majors programs in communication arts, dance, music (band, orchestra, piano and vocal), theater and visual arts.

Runner: Islands High School

Summer Camp

711 Sandtown Road

Weeklong day camps at Oatland Island Wildlife Center empower kids (kindergarteners through rising eighth graders) to explore nature and science with hands-on activities, creative crafts and wildlife observation.

Runner up: YMCA

Kid-Friendly Dining

216 Johnny Mercer Blvd.

Basil’s not only features simple fare like fresh-made pizza and pasta, the Wilmington Island restaurant also provides a movie room where youngsters are entertained while their parents savor a meal in (relative) peace.

Runner up: Tubby’s Tank House