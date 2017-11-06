The Best of Savannah: Services

From thousands of reader surveys comes our inimitable Best of Everything list. Categories run from appetizers to desserts, bike shops to barbershops. Here, the year’s best of auto care, dry cleaners, party planners and more.

Ad Agency



428 Bull St. #203

Boost by Design provides big-firm marketing solutions for the little guy, cultivating relationships with clients to help small businesses put their best foot forward on the Web and in print.

Runner up: Robertson & Markowitz

Assisted Living/Retirement Community

95 Skidaway Island Park Road

With fine dining, greenhouses, a business center and a golf course, Marshes of Skidaway Island welcomes seniors with a variety of interests and needs in an easy island living atmosphere.

Runner up: Buckingham South

Audio/Video/Lighting Production

6 Southern Oaks Dr.

Stage Front handles the audio, video and lighting so you can have all the fun. The company is a go-to for any and all events, from corporate, educational, worship and military sectors to established venues including Palmetto Bluff and The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa.

Runner up: Capital A Productions

Auto Repair

1694 Chatham Pkwy.

RPM Autoworx prioritizes customer service as much as auto repair, offering a reward program and keeping a clean, well-appointed reception area with WiFi to ease the wait for your vehicle.

Runner up: Autobahn Service Center Inc.

New Cars

103000 Abercorn St.

More than 85 years ago, founder Julius Kaminsky opened Southern Motors on Broughton Street. Over the years, the dealership expanded with two additional locations, now operated by Julius’ grandsons. Fun fact: Southern Motors is said to be the world’s oldest active Jeep dealer.

Runner up: Grainger Honda

Used Cars

103000 Abercorn St.

With its legacy of attentive customer service and a deep inventory of Honda, Acura and Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Southern Motors also took the top spot as the place to purchase pre-owned vehicles.

Runner up: Grainger Honda

Barbershop

110 Bull St.

Housed in a historic building along downtown’s Bull Street, the Barber Pole is everything a classic barbershop should be—replete with its namesake red-and-white striped barber pole out front. Stop in for a cut and a straight-razor shave, or even a shoeshine if you’re really feeling old school.

Runner up: Christy’s

Community Bank/Financial Institution

24 Drayton St.

Southeastern financial institution Ameris Bank takes pride in being a part of the Savannah community. Even as it’s grown from a single Georgia location in 1971 to 31 branches across Georgia, Alabama, Florida and South Carolina, the bank has stayed true to its roots by prioritizing exceptional customer service and supporting regional philanthropic initiatives.

Runner up: Bank South

Convenience Store

222 Drayton St.

Parker’s is not your average pit stop: The convenience store on Drayton Street sells apparel, home decor and specialty food products in addition to the requisite gasoline and famed “chewy ice.” If you’re outside the Historic District, check out their 12 other locations throughout Savannah, Pooler and Richmond Hill, or 40-plus other spots throughout Georgia and South Carolina.

Runner up: Broughton Market

Dry Cleaner

640 E Presidents St.

Think green when you dry clean. Owned and operated by David Reeves with help from consultant and daughter Morgan McGhie, David’s Dry Cleaners emphasizes eco-conscious practices with state-of-the-art equipment and packaging.

Runner up: Curry Dry Cleaners

Event Rentals

117 Westside Blvd.

Ranco executes creative event design with an array of rentals including fine china, dance floors, fountains, furniture and, of course, gorgeous—and spacious—tents.

Runner up: Host South

Party/Event Planner

404 E Oglethorpe Ave.

All About You Entertainment has a proven record of keeping the party going. The company provides premier DJs, photo booths, lighting and day-of coordination to make events large and small run seamlessly and beautifully.

Runner up: Tammy Ray, The Detail Department

Florist

2430 Abercorn St.

Arrangements by John Davis never fail to wow: The beloved local florist’s services are sought for events from Savannah to Bali to Portugal, where they make memories on occasions both big and small.

Runner up: Kiwi Fleur

Insurance Company

Multiple locations

Like a good neighbor … well, you know the rest. State Farm is Savannah’s choice for automobile, home and property insurance needs.

Runner up: Bernard Williams

Lawyer

530 Stephenson Ave. #200

From workers’ compensation to automobile accidents, Eichholz Law Firm managing partner David Eichholz has a proven track record fighting for the rights of personal injury victims.

Runner up: Danny Falligant, Bouhan Falligant

Photographer

3301 Waters Ave.

Christine Hall focuses on fine art portraiture, capturing meaningful moments with striking realness. The SCAD grad’s studio started in a small downtown apartment in 1999 and has grown to include international publication credits and awards.

Runner up: Kelli Boyd

Public Relations Firm

307 W Waldburg St.

For 17 years, Jennifer Abshire and her team at Abshire Public Relations have provided the region with PR and business development expertise. A key goal of the firm is to turn national and local brands (corporate, hospitality, nonprofit) into household names.

Runner up: (two-way tie) Carriage Trade Public Relations, Lesley Francis PR

Seamstress

7062 Hodgson Memorial Dr.

With nearly 50 years of experience altering bridal gowns, formalwear and leather goods, Alterations & Designs by Vera will tailor a custom fit or design a whole new look.

Runner up: Stitch

Special Event Facility

601 Cohen St.

Dating back to 1902, the historic Savannah Station has a vintage feel that’s perfect for weddings and large events. With 12,000 square feet of space, its eager staff can turn any dream into reality.

Runner up: Charles Morris Center