The Best of Savannah: Tourism

From thousands of reader surveys comes our inimitable Best of Everything list. Categories run from appetizers to desserts, bike shops to barbershops. Here, the year’s best of tourism, including hotels, tours and more.

Boutique Hotel (less than 100 rooms)

102 W. Bay St.

Set on a picturesque corner of River Street, the Bohemian Hotel blends historic allure with contemporary style. Driftwood, brass, leather and original works of art echo the maritime setting, while modern amenities provide luxurious comfort. Its rooftop lounge, Rocks on the Roof, might have one of the best views in Savannah.

Runner up: Cotton Sail Hotel

Hotel

1 Resort Dr.

All the luxuries of a resort plus easy accessibility to the city’s attractions make the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa a haven close to home. Enjoy the PGA Championship golf course or relax in the spa and pool with views of the Savannah River and skyline.

Runner up: Hotel Indigo

Inn/B&B

121 W. Gordon St.

A circa 1853 historic private home less than a block from Forsyth Park? Yes, the Savannah Bed & Breakfast Inn is the perfect starting point for sightseeing or a staycation. Spacious rooms are elevated by antiques and charming courtyard gardens, and the bedtime milk and cookies make for a gracious touch.

Runner up: Ballastone Inn

Tour Company

250 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

All aboard! Discover Savannah in a day with a ride on the iconic white trolleys of Old Savannah Tours, whose drivers serve as your insider guide to the haunts and history of the city. The company offers eight different tours, along with guest appearances by costumed characters like pirates, colonials, Forrest Gump and Jim Williams.

Runner up: Old Town Trolley Tours

Tour Guide

Take a leisurely stroll through picturesque squares with the ideal companion: dapper Savannah Dan, a self-styled Southern gentleman with a wealth of knowledge and plenty of stories delivered in a charming drawl.

Runner up: Jonathan Stalcup, Architectural Tours of Savannah LLC