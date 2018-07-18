Celebrate the Best of Savannah!

The 2018 Best of Savannah party is in full bloom!
Celebrate Savannah’s finest in a botanical paradise with fresh bites, herb-inspired cocktails, and picaresque gardenscapes. Floral and botanical-inspired attire encouraged.
Presented by:
WHERE
Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort and Spa • 1 Resort Drive, Hutchinson Island
WHEN
Friday, September 7 • 7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Tickets $60 in advance, $70 at the door
Attendance is limited.
Platinum sponsor
