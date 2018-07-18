Celebrate the Best of Savannah!

The 2018 Best of Savannah party is in full bloom!

Celebrate Savannah’s finest in a botanical paradise with fresh bites, herb-inspired cocktails, and picaresque gardenscapes. Floral and botanical-inspired attire encouraged.

Presented by:

WHERE

Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort and Spa • 1 Resort Drive, Hutchinson Island

WHEN

Friday, September 7 • 7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Tickets $60 in advance, $70 at the door

Attendance is limited.

Platinum sponsor

John Davis Florist

Check out photos from the 2017 Best of Savannah Party.