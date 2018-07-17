Cirque du Savannah

Take to the sky with silks, a new trend that integrates fitness, well-being and fun.

Instructor Andrea Favelli guides students through a meditative yoga practice that incorporates silk hammocks to support students in their poses. Like traditional yoga, the aerial practice is focused on promoting well-being, but it also builds strength and flexibility.

Owner Elyse Schreier introduced circus arts to The Studio three years ago. Here, Jamie Failing of the dance troupe The Stardust Pixxies leads an aerial class comprised of various circus arts stations and equipment on which students of all ages and abilities learn to perform.

The Studio, 2805-B Roger Lacy Dr., 954.682.5694, thestudiosav.net