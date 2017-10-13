Coffee Talk

“There came a time when I started caring about coffee and that’s when I stopped going to places like Starbucks. There was a disconnect there. Coffee is a science; it’s an art form and a culture in itself. We have so many people from all over the world that live here in Savannah and coffee is a common denominator. Everyone needs a spot to reenergize and refuel; to socialize or get some work done. It’s atmosphere centered around really good coffee.” – Jaz Solana, Barista in tra­ining at Henny Penny Art Space and Café